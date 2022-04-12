Winter weather in April: Snow, hail and thunder across Metro Vancouver

Some residents of Metro Vancouver woke up to a surprise on Tuesday: snow.

part of the region is under a snowfall warning, with as much as five centimetres of wet snow expected to fall in the morning in some spots.

Many saw only rain, not unusual in a month that precedes "May flowers." In Vancouver, some experienced heavy rain and thunder during the morning commute. In New Westminster, precipitation fell as hail at one point.

But residents of other areas, including higher elevations in Coquitlam and North Vancouver, experienced a sudden dose of winter weather.

Environment Canada said "highly variable but impactful snowfall" was expected in the morning as the region "remains under the influence of a cold and unstable airmass."

Accumulation is unlikely in most areas, especially with highs between 10 and 13 C for the rest of the week.

The weather agency said the wet weather is expected to taper off in the afternoon, followed by a mainly cloudy evening.

Still, there is a chance of wet flurries over higher terrain late in the evening and into the early morning Wednesday.

