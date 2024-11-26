'It's intimidation': Vancouver councillors told to stop displaying children's artwork during meeting

Two Vancouver city councillors were told to remove children's artwork from their desks during Tuesday's meeting, after one of their colleagues called the display of the drawings "intimidating."

A move to allow natural gas for heating and hot water in new construction in the city was on the agenda, a controversial proposition that drew over 100 speakers to the chamber.

During the meeting, the Green Party's Adriane Carr and Pete Fry displayed several brightly coloured creations rendered in crayon on construction paper that opposed the use of natural gas, a sentiment consistent with the councillors' position on the matter.

ABC Coun. Brian Montague, who was behind a motion to reverse a city-wide ban on natural gas in new builds, asked Mayor Ken Sim – as chair – to weigh in on whether the drawings violated council's procedure bylaw.

"I understand counselors are permitted to have an opinion, but earlier this morning, you made a specific point of expressing to the gallery and the people in council chambers that we shouldn't be clapping or cheering because it's intimidating to staff," he said.

"Yet I see Coun. Fry and Coun. Carr have signs, visible signs, on their desks, and I feel that's intimidating to the speakers that we're going to have. It's intimidation. They're basically saying that they don't want to hear them."

The specific section of the bylaw Montague invokes was one that says councillors conduct must not "by words, tone, manner of speaking or gesticulation, express any opinion or make any allegation that directly or indirectly reflects negatively upon the character of any person or group of persons."

After a recess, Sim said he had decided the signs did breach the bylaw and should be removed. Supporting his position, he said there have been times when members of the public holding signs or otherwise proclaiming their opinions from the gallery have been asked to leave.

"I think we need to lead by example," Sim said, adding that it can be difficult to come to council to express dissenting or unpopular views.

"I think it's incumbent upon us to create a safe environment for everyone so they can express their feelings."

ABC Coun. Lisa Dominato, who was attending remotely, sought clarification on what exactly was on display.

"Is that not artwork that was brought to city hall today by children?" she asked.

Sim, in response, said the question of who created the signs was not relevant.

Pressing further, Dominato asked if the signs were defamatory, if they targeted specific individuals, and if they were otherwise offensive or insulting.

"It very clearly expresses an opinion as to where people stand on this issue and it doesn’t create a great environment for someone who may have a differing point of view to come into this chamber and express their views," Sim answered, adding he hoped the councillors would not "fight" the decision.

"Let's create a safe environment for everyone who wants to actually have their voice heard in this chamber. And they may not agree with you, but that's healthy."

Fry said he did not want the drawings to disrupt or distract any further, and agreed to take them down.

"I do want to acknowledge that these artwork pieces were created by children who felt very strongly, who wanted us to hear them. But they're kids, and they can't speak to us, so this is their way of speaking to us," he said.

"I think we should at least acknowledge and respect that and not characterize it as intimidating."

Carr also agreed to remove the signs and objected to the way they were being characterized.

Tuesday’s meeting ended without a decision. The remainder of speakers will address council Wednesday.