BC Ferries changing direction on how it receives community feedback

BC Ferries says it’s changing route on how it receives feedback from the public.

Historically, ferry advisory committees have done that work, compiling community sentiment and passing that information on to BC Ferries.

On Monday, BC Ferries told those advisory committees that it would be changing course as of May, adopting a more digital approach. The decision caught committee chairs like Diana Mumford off guard.

"They told us that they really appreciated all the work that we did, how valuable our time was for them, thank you very much, you guys are all now fired,” said Mumford, chair of the Southern Sunshine Coast ferry advisory committee.

BC Ferries says the ferry advisory committee system is one that worked really well 30 years ago, but now it’s time to catch up with the times.

"One of the things we've heard is that people have a higher expectation for us engaging through digital means, online and other methods,” said Jeff Groot, BC Ferries’ executive director of communications.

Groot says the change will make it easier for ferry users to give their feedback and service suggestions through the use of technology.

Advisory committees that have been working with BC Ferries for years say the plan is flawed and a collective voice is being lost.

"It will exclude those who are not comfortable with using the internet or capable or using it,” said Mumford.

BC Ferries says the plan is still a work in progress but does expect to give a balance between digital opportunities for feedback, as well as in-person or potentially over the phone.

"We're looking at a hybrid approach, not just digital,” said Groot.

Ian Cameron, chair of the Mill Bay ferry advisory committee, was also blindsided by Monday’s news, and thinks the plan is too much, too soon.

"I don't think they know how much of a problem there is or exactly what the problem is and yet they are changing the entire system,” said Cameron.

He believes BC Ferries should stick with the ferry advisory committee model for at least another year while also implementing it’s new digital approach.

"There's a whole wide range of residents that are not going to have their voices heard,” said Mumford.

The advisory committees say this new direction will limit feedback while BC Ferries believes it will give ferry users more options.

"What we're looking to do is to make sure that BC Ferries can hear directly from all of these people that have feedback for us and provide them with the opportunity to send that to us directly,” said Groot.