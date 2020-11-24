Advertisement
Wind warnings have ended for Metro Vancouver
BC Ferries vessel Spirit of Vancouver Island passes between Galiano Island and Mayne Island while traveling from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, B.C., on Friday Aug. 26, 2011. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
VANCOUVER -- Some ferry services were cancelled Tuesday while a wind warning was in effect for Metro Vancouver.
Environment Canada posted an update Tuesday afternon saying the warnings had ended.
Earlier in the day, the forecast called for southeast winds of 70km/h, gusting up to 90km/h.
Soon after the warnings ended, B.C. Ferries announced services would resume between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.
A number of sailings were cancelled, including:
Vancouver (Tsawwassen) - Nanaimo (Duke Point)
10:15am departing Tsawwassen
12:45pm departing Duke Point
Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) - Nanaimoe (Departure Bay)
10:40am departing Horseshoe Bay
1:00pm departing Departure Bay