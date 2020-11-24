VANCOUVER -- Some ferry services were cancelled Tuesday while a wind warning was in effect for Metro Vancouver.

Environment Canada posted an update Tuesday afternon saying the warnings had ended.

Earlier in the day, the forecast called for southeast winds of 70km/h, gusting up to 90km/h.

Soon after the warnings ended, B.C. Ferries announced services would resume between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

A number of sailings were cancelled, including:

Vancouver (Tsawwassen) - Nanaimo (Duke Point)

10:15am departing Tsawwassen

12:45pm departing Duke Point

Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) - Nanaimoe (Departure Bay)

10:40am departing Horseshoe Bay

1:00pm departing Departure Bay