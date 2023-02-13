Wind warning now in effect for Metro Vancouver
Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Metro Vancouver.
Officials warn that gale-force gusts could trigger power outages and delays for BC Ferries on Monday.
“The combination of a strong pressure gradient and an unstable airmass will bring gusty northwesterly winds to the B.C. south coast,” wrote Environment Canada in an advisory.
Burnaby, New Westminster, the North Shore, Surrey, Langley, Richmond and Delta can expect winds at 70 km/h gusting to 90.
Winds are expected to peak late in the afternoon and into the evening when things will start to ease.
Environment Canada warns damage to parts of buildings, like roof shingles and windows, is possible.
“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” the federal agency wrote.
The strong gusts may lead to power outages and fallen tree branches.
“We do have our crews mobilized, we are ready to go should the lights go out,” said Mora Scott, a spokesperson for BC Hydro.
Scott says when the power does go out, crews prioritize dangerous situations.
“Anything to do with public safety, obviously ranks first. Those are the ones we're going to deal with immediately. Then we look at getting places like hospitals, schools and other big institutions like that to get them back up online. Then we kind of look for areas where you can get the most number of customers back up as quickly as possible,” said Scott.
There could also be rough conditions out on the water, so people planning to travel with BC Ferries are being advised to check its website before heading to a terminal.
The corporation posted a service notice on its website Monday morning that several afternoon sailings on its major routes could be impacted due to adverse weather.
“We are currently monitoring the weather conditions and additional updates will be provided via service notices as they become available,” wrote BC Ferries.
Sailings at risk of cancellation include the following routes:
- 3:15 pm departing Tsawwassen
- 3:15 pm departing Duke Point
- 5:45 pm departing Tsawwassen
- 5:45 pm departing Duke Point
- 8:15 pm departing Tsawwassen
- 8:15 pm departing Duke Point
- 10:45 pm departing Tsawwassen
- 10:45 pm departing Duke Point
- 3:20 pm departing Departure Bay
- 3:45 pm departing Horseshoe Bay
- 5:55 pm departing Departure Bay
- 6:35 pm departing Horseshoe Bay
- 8:45 pm departing Departure Bay
- 10:50 pm departing Horseshoe Bay
The Queen of Surrey operating between the Sunshine Coast and West Vancouver has also had its sailings revised for Monday due to adverse weather.
- 6:30 pm departing Horseshoe Bay
- 7:30 pm departing Langdale
- 8:40 pm departing Horseshoe Bay
- 9:35 pm departing Langdale
- 10:55 pm departing Horseshoe Bay
The last sailing departing Earls Cove (Sunshine Coast) to Saltery Bay (Powell River) will depart at 11:00 p.m. to accommodate the revised schedule.
BC Ferries says its customer service centre will contact customers with bookings on the revised sailings to advise them of their updated departure time.
“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We apologize for any inconvenience as a result of this revised schedule,” wrote BC Ferries.
Similar wind warnings have also been issued for Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands.
