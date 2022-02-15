Will B.C.'s COVID-19 restrictions change? Health officials to give update

Changes may be coming to B.C.'s COVID-19 restrictions as the province's top health officials are scheduled to give a news conference before some of the rules expire.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak live Tuesday afternoon and they'll be joined by Premier John Horgan.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 1:30 p.m.

While few details were given ahead of the news conference, it's expected they'll address public health orders, as many are scheduled to expire Wednesday unless they're extended.

Last month, Henry renewed many health orders including limiting the size of household gatherings, banning indoor events like wedding receptions and regulating the behaviour of diners in restaurants.

Some of the measures have been controversial since they were announced in mid-December, when little was known about the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, but Henry said last month it's become clear that they have made a difference.

"I know that many people felt that we were overreacting," she said on Jan. 18.

"My challenge is to find that balance of making sure we're doing just enough to address the situations we're in and not allowing our system to be overwhelmed."

The update will also come as anti-mandate protests continue across the country. In B.C., protesters have gathered outside the legislature, in downtown Vancouver and at a border crossing in recent weeks.

However, on Monday, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said those demonstrations won't sway health officials.

"Decisions around the health mandates and how things are lifted and changed are made on the basis of science, not on the basis of mob rule," Farnworth said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.