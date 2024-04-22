Wildfires trigger 2 evacuation alerts in B.C.
Shifting winds triggered an evacuation alert for the tiny community of Endako in central British Columbia over the weekend, as fears of a long wildfire season in the province start to materialize.
Residents of the 50 or so properties that make up Endako, about 1,000 kilometres north of Vancouver, have been told to prepare to leave because of an out-of-control blaze that the BC Wildfire Service said was less than a kilometre west of the town on Sunday.
Mark Parker, chair of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, said the evacuation alert was issued Sunday after 60 km/h winds began pushing the flames toward the community that sits on the north side of Highway 16.
“That fire started on Saturday afternoon, and at that time, the wind was blowing away from the community of Endako,” he said in an interview on Monday.
“By Sunday though, the wind had completely shifted and was blowing back toward the community.”
The BC Wildfire Service said in an online post on Sunday that firefighters were working on the east and west flanks of the fire while community wildfire response worked along the south flank.
Heavy equipment and two helicopters were providing support to fight the fire which the wildfire service said measured about 25 hectares.
“A structure protection specialist is en route and will assess the possible need for structure protection upon arrival,” the post said.
The Endako alert is one of two issued for central B.C. over the weekend, with both believed to have been caused by human activity.
The Cariboo Regional District issued an alert on Sunday night covering six parcels of land over 32 square kilometres, saying a fire in the Burgess Creek area is dangerous and residents should prepare to leave at short notice.
The BC Wildfire Service said in an update that the Burgess Creek fire, about 600 kilometres north of Vancouver, was discovered on Saturday and had grown to 16 square kilometres in size by Sunday.
Information posted Monday by the BC Wildfire Service said nine wildfires had started in the province in the previous 24 hours.
Officials have worried this year's wildfire season could be a challenging one, with much of the province continuing to experience significant drought and snowpack levels at record lows.
Parker said his region, like much of the province, has been concerned about the lack of snowpack.
“It's not good to start with, with the snow. And then we just have had limited, limited amounts of precipitation in the last month,” he said.
“So, that dry grass season, it's even drier than it normally would be. It's always a threat, and we've always dealt with some grass fires during the early spring season, but this year they seem to be a lot more volatile, just from the dry conditions.”
Last year's B.C. wildfire season saw more than 28,400 square kilometres of forest and land burned, hundreds of homes destroyed and tens of thousands of people forced to evacuate. It was part of Canada's most destructive wildfire season on record.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2024.
How quietly promised law changes in the 2024 federal budget could impact your day-to-day life
The 2024 federal budget released last week includes numerous big spending promises that have garnered headlines. But, tucked into the 416-page document are also series of smaller items, such as promising to amend the law regarding infant formula and to force banks to label government rebates, that you may have missed.
Which foods have the most plastics? You may be surprised
'How much plastic will you have for dinner, sir? And you, ma'am?' While that may seem like a line from a satirical skit on Saturday Night Live, research is showing it's much too close to reality.
Diver pinned under water by an alligator figured he had choice. Lose his arm or lose his life
An alligator attacked a diver on April 15 as he surfaced from his dive, nearly out of air. His tank emptied with the gator's jaws crushing the arm he put up in defence.
opinion I've been a criminal attorney for decades. Here's what I think about the case against Trump
Joey Jackson, a criminal defence attorney and a legal analyst for CNN, outlines what he thinks about the criminal case against Donald Trump in the 'hush money trial.'
Celebrity designer sentenced to 18 months in prison for smuggling crocodile handbags
A leading fashion designer whose accessories were used by celebrities from Britney Spears to the cast of the 'Sex and the City' TV series was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty in Miami federal court on charges of smuggling crocodile handbags from her native Colombia.
Wildfire alert issued for area northwest of Edmonton cancelled
A wildfire alert for Lac Ste Anne County that was issued on Monday afternoon has ended.
Search for missing kayakers off Vancouver Island expands into U.S.
Authorities on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border resumed search efforts Monday to find two men who went missing while kayaking off Vancouver Island over the weekend.
Have forever chemicals in water impacted you? We want to hear about it
Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
Search for missing kayakers off Vancouver Island expands into U.S.
Authorities on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border resumed search efforts Monday to find two men who went missing while kayaking off Vancouver Island over the weekend.
No tsunami threat to B.C. after 6.1 magnitude earthquake off Taiwan, officials say
There is no tsunami threat to British Columbia’s coast after a 6.1 earthquake hit near Taiwan Monday, officials say.
BC Ferries adds outdoor pet areas on 2 more vessels
BC Ferries has added outdoor pet areas to two of its vessels and is "considering" offering the option on its busiest route, the company announced Monday.
Homicide investigation underway after body found near Kelowna, B.C.
Major crime detectives in British Columbia are investigating a suspected homicide after a body was found in a remote area southeast Kelowna over the weekend.
Stolen snake named Milkshake returned to Kelowna pet store
A banana ball python that was stolen from a Kelowna pet store on Saturday has been returned unharmed, Mounties said.
Nurses rally at B.C. Interior hospital over security, staffing concerns
Nurses held a rally Wednesday at a hospital in the B.C. Interior that closed its emergency department more than a dozen times last year due to insufficient staff.
Watch: Moose seen walking in Mill Woods
Two moose were seen walking in southeast Edmonton late Saturday night.
Wildfire alert issued for area northwest of Edmonton cancelled
A wildfire alert for Lac Ste Anne County that was issued on Monday afternoon has ended.
Increased police presence will be seen in Ice District during Oilers playoffs
Edmonton police will join Oilers fans around Rogers Place and the Ice District as the team embarks on its playoff run.
Calgary halal food stores, grocers shut down by Alberta Health Services
Alberta Health Services has issued closure orders to a number of Calgary halal food establishments.
Court hearing held for former Alberta minor hockey volunteer charged with sexual assault
A court hearing for Alexa Suitor, a former volunteer with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association, was held on Monday.
RCMP investigating illegal slaughter, dealing of animals in southern Alberta
Police are investigating the alleged unlawful sale and illegal slaughter of animals in communities throughout southern Alberta.
Coaldale RCMP seek information on hit-and-run
Coaldale RCMP are looking for the public's help to locate a suspect in a hit-and-run in a McDonald's parking lot earlier this month.
Deal to protect ranch from development means family can keep raising cattle there
An agreement to protect a sprawling ranch in southern Alberta from development is the largest of its kind in the country, the Nature Conservancy of Canada says, and will allow the family that owns it to continue raising cattle there.
Oilers push back in Brooks, defeating Bandits 5-2 to knot series at a game apiece
Well, the Brooks Bandits had to lose a home game sooner or later.
First responders to get mental health counselling, Manitoba government says
The Manitoba government is funding mental health support for first responders, following the recent death of a Winnipeg firefighter.
Manitoba could soon end ban of growing recreational cannabis at home
People in Manitoba could soon be able to grow recreational cannabis in their homes.
'It's bittersweet': Popular St. Boniface restaurant set to close its doors
Marion Street Eatery is set to close its doors for good after over a decade serving up steaming plates of eggs benedict, grilled cheese and brisket hash.
Sask. NDP call for education minister's firing, premier reconfirms confidence
The Saskatchewan NDP are calling for the resignation or firing of Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill, saying he lied about apologizing for comments he made to a mother whose daughter died.
Changes in training, searches recommended after Moose Jaw in-custody death
A Saskatchewan Coroners Service inquest has called for changes in the way police across the province conduct and catalogue searches following the 2021 in-custody death of Jeremy Sabourin.
'Dying for doctors': Report cites concerns with health care in rural Saskatchewan
A report released this month cited hundreds of service disruptions over four years due to staffing shortages along with morale issues among workers.
Saskatoon police plane helps officers nab suspects evading arrest
The Saskatoon police airplane helped officers nab two suspects who tried to evade arrest over the weekend.
Saskatoon golf courses teed up to open
Saskatoon’s three municipal golf courses open for the season on Wednesday, albeit with some limitations.
'Dying for doctors': Report cites concerns with health care in rural Saskatchewan
A report released this month cited hundreds of service disruptions over four years due to staffing shortages along with morale issues among workers.
Some of gold stolen during airport heist was melted down in basement of GTA jewelry store: police
At least some of the gold bars stolen during the heist at Pearson Airport one year ago was likely melted down in the basement of a Toronto area jewelry store, Peel police tell CP24.com.
Doug Ford shouldn’t politicize court cases, Ontario opposition says after Umar Zameer's aquittal
Ontario’s opposition leaders are warning Premier Doug Ford against politicizing the judicial system after a man whose bail he once publicly question was acquitted.
Toronto cop cleared in crash that seriously injured 2 people, but SIU raises concerns about officer's speed
A Toronto cop who was driving to a break-and-enter call last year when he crashed into a civilian vehicle and seriously injured two people has been cleared by the province’s police watchdog, but concerns are being raised about the speed at which they were travelling on the way to the scene.
Suspect flees scene in stolen vehicle, crashes into Montreal police car, injuring officer
Montreal police (SPVM) are searching for a suspect who crashed into a police car, injuring an officer, and fled the scene in a suspected stolen vehicle.
Quebec Health Department reports 28 cases of eye damage linked to solar eclipse
Quebec's Health Department says it has received 28 reports of eye damage related to the April 8 total solar eclipse that passed over southern parts of the province.
French-only greetings drop in Montreal as 'bonjour, hi' gains popularity
Most Montreal merchants greet their customers in French only, but that could soon change as "bonjour, hi" becomes more popular.
Ottawa police hate crime unit investigating chants made at pro-Palestinian rally Saturday
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating comments made at a pro-Palestinian rally on Saturday that have received condemnation by federal leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Ottawa homicide victim remembered as 'very active' within badminton community
Kevin Willington, 53, of Ottawa has been identified as the victim of a shooting at a home on Birch Avenue on Friday night. Ottawa police said officers responded to a call for a shooting, and the victim died from his injuries at the scene.
Gatineau, Que. police arrest man accused of stabbing 81-year-old
Gatineau police say a 41-year-old man has been arrested following a stabbing near a seniors' residence Monday.
Woman airlifted to hospital after N.S. car crash
Three people are in hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in New Germany, N.S., on Sunday.
2 people dead, 4 others make it to shore after vessel capsizes in Newfoundland
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says two people were found dead and four others survived after a boat capsized off the west coast of Newfoundland.
Saint John police search for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
The Saint John Police Force is looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaking the conditions of his statutory release.
WATCH
WATCH 'I couldn't believe it': Freight train on fire rolls through downtown London, Ont.
The investigation into how a train moving through the City of London caught fire has been turned over to the CP Rail police. Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, London fire received multiple 911 calls about an eastbound train on fire, crossing over Oxford Street.
London man pleads guilty after random stabbing
A man charged with stabbing a driver several times pleaded guilty to the incident Monday in a London, Ont. courtroom.
Snake slithers through St. Thomas, Ont. apartment as resident acts to help
It was a surprising and slithering discovery for a St. Thomas woman. On a cold and windy day last week, Tiffany Byers discovered a five-foot snake in her apartment building.
Video shows takedown of Brantford shooting suspect
Brantford police say one person remains in critical condition after a shooting in Brantford Sunday night.
Roll Up To Win customers seek $10,000 each from Tim Hortons after false boat win
A lecturer in business law at the University of Waterloo does not expect a proposed class action lawsuit against Tim Hortons would be successful.
Serious collision in Kitchener leads to injuries
Police say one or more people have been hurt in a serious crash in the area of Fischer Hallman Road and Victoria Street South in Kitchener.
Man responsible for northern Ont. crash that killed woman days before her wedding fined $5K
It was a sad scene at Tom Davies Square in Sudbury on Monday morning, where a man was being sentenced for a crash that killed a North Bay woman who was driving to her wedding shower.
-
Sudbury police say suspect exposed themselves, asked youth for sexual favours on local trail
Police officials in Sudbury say they received a complaint that a youth was approached by an individual asking for sexual favours and exposing himself on a city walking trail.
2 people dead, 4 others make it to shore after vessel capsizes in Newfoundland
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says two people were found dead and four others survived after a boat capsized off the west coast of Newfoundland.
N.L. gardening store revives 19th century seed-packing machine
Technology from the 19th century has been brought out of retirement at a Newfoundland gardening store, as staff look for all the help they can get to fill orders during a busy season.
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.