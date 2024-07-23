VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Wildfire smoke prompts special air quality statement for half of B.C.

    Share

    Smoke wafting from the hundreds of wildfires burning across British Columbia has prompted a special air quality statement covering half of the province.

    In a Smoky Skies Bulletin issued Monday, the B.C. government cautioned that numerous areas are either "being impacted" or "likely to be impacted" by wildfire smoke over the coming days, including in the Okanagan, Kootenays, Cariboo and Peace regions.

    "Significant improvements are expected in smoke concentrations over the next 24 hours as westerly winds move across the province moving smoke east," the bulletin reads. "Expect smoke to linger in valleys and near to active fires."

    An update on wildfire-related impacts to air quality is expected on Tuesday.

    Smoke conditions can change quickly are vary "hour-by-hour," the government noted, and people with pre-existing health conditions are more likely to experience negative effects from exposure.

    While mild irritation and discomfort are common and generally go away once smoke clears, officials encouraged anyone experiencing difficulty breathing, chest pain or severe cough to seek medical attention at a doctor's office, walk-in clinic or emergency department.

    "Smoke levels may be lower indoors but will still be elevated, so stay aware of your symptoms

    even when you are indoors," the government's bulletin added.

    There were more than 364 wildfires burning across the province as of Tuesday morning, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service, including 72 that sparked over the last day.

    Crews have extinguished 215 additional fires over the past week.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Do you need a lawyer when making a will in Canada?

    Many people believe that creating a will requires the services of a lawyer, but this isn't always the case. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew explains a lawyer's role when crafting your last will and testament.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING U.S. Secret Service director resigns after Trump assassination attempt

    The director of the Secret Service is stepping down from her job, according to an email she sent to staff, following the assassination attempt against former U.S. president Donald Trump that unleashed intensifying outcry about how the agency tasked with protecting current and former presidents could fail in its core mission.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News