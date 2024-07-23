Wildfire smoke prompts special air quality statement for half of B.C.

Smoke wafting from the hundreds of wildfires burning across British Columbia has prompted a special air quality statement covering half of the province.

In a Smoky Skies Bulletin issued Monday, the B.C. government cautioned that numerous areas are either "being impacted" or "likely to be impacted" by wildfire smoke over the coming days, including in the Okanagan, Kootenays, Cariboo and Peace regions.

"Significant improvements are expected in smoke concentrations over the next 24 hours as westerly winds move across the province moving smoke east," the bulletin reads. "Expect smoke to linger in valleys and near to active fires."

An update on wildfire-related impacts to air quality is expected on Tuesday.

Smoke conditions can change quickly are vary "hour-by-hour," the government noted, and people with pre-existing health conditions are more likely to experience negative effects from exposure.

While mild irritation and discomfort are common and generally go away once smoke clears, officials encouraged anyone experiencing difficulty breathing, chest pain or severe cough to seek medical attention at a doctor's office, walk-in clinic or emergency department.

"Smoke levels may be lower indoors but will still be elevated, so stay aware of your symptoms

even when you are indoors," the government's bulletin added.

There were more than 364 wildfires burning across the province as of Tuesday morning, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service, including 72 that sparked over the last day.

Crews have extinguished 215 additional fires over the past week.