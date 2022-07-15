Wildfire near destroyed village of Lytton, B.C., grows to 500 hectares, air quality statement issued
A rapidly spreading wildfire near the Lytton, B.C., has grown hundreds of hectares and a special air quality statement has been issued for the area.
The B.C. Wildfire Service's dashboard said Friday morning the Nohomin Creek fire is an estimated 500 hectares in size. The previous estimate, given Thursday night, was 200 hectares.
Officials say the fire is burning approximately 1.7 kilometres northwest of the Village of Lytton. It sparked roughly two weeks after the first anniversary of the deadly fire that destroyed most of the village.
Three structures may have been lost to the fire, though those reports are unconfirmed, according to Pader Brach, executive director of regional operations for Emergency Management BC.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
Late Thursday, Environment Canada issued an air quality statement for the Fraser Canyon over the local smoke impacts from the fire.
The statement said areas from Lytton to Choate will likely be impacted for the next 24 to 48 hours.
"If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure," Environment Canada's notice said.
"Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can harm your health."
EVACUATION ORDERS AND ALERTS
Notices ordering residents to leave their homes were issued to several First Nations communities Thursday. Lytton First Nation said the evacuation orders are in place for the Nahomeen IR 23, Papyum IRs 27 and 27A, Lytton IR 27B, Papyum Graveyard 27C, and the Stryen IR 9 reserves.
The Thompson Nicola Regional District also issued an evacuation order and opened its emergency operations centre Thursday night in response to the blaze.
Approximately two dozen properties in Electoral Area I are subject to the order, with those evacuating told to take Spencer Road North to Lillooet to leave.
"The route south to Boston Bar on the west side of the Fraser River has been compromised due to the spring freshet, and the Lytton Ferry remains out of service due to high water," the regional district said in its announcement.
Another 31 properties north of the evacuation order boundary were placed under evacuation alert, meaning residents in that area should prepare to leave if necessary.
B.C.'s 2022 wildfire season has started much more slowly than the devastating 2021 season did, but the wildfire service warned in its latest seasonal outlook earlier this month that conditions were expected to warm up and dry out in the coming weeks.
The blaze that destroyed Lytton swept through the village on June 30, 2021, after three straight days of record-breaking heat.
The fast-moving fire gave residents little time to flee, and two people died.
More than a year later, Lytton remains under evacuation order, and community members are still facing uncertainty as they wait to return home.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday
