Wildfire, drought concerns persist over B.C. Day long weekend

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, which triggered evacuation orders and alerts in B.C.'s Shuswap region, is shown in a handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service) The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, which triggered evacuation orders and alerts in B.C.'s Shuswap region, is shown in a handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener