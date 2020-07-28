VANCOUVER -- A fatal crash near Ashcroft, B.C., closed a stretch of Highway 1 overnight Monday and for several hours, no detour was available.

At about 9 a.m., DriveBC said the highway was still closed in both directions because of a vehicle incident that happened near Riverview Avenue and Cornwall Road late Monday night.

Local Mounties told Castanet News two people died from the crash. A transport truck was found off the highway and was completely engulfed in flames. A Honda Civic was also spotted nearby.

They say the crash also started a small wildfire.

DriveBC says it will next give an update at about 11 a.m., adding there is no estimated time of the highway reopening as a clean-up is still underway.

For about 12 hours a detour wasn't available, but the transportation authority later said southbound drivers could take Highway 97C, while northbound drivers could take Highway 8 at Spences Bridge.