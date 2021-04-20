VANCOUVER -- Four teens have been arrested after a brawl turned violent sending one to hospital in serious condition earlier this month, say New Westminster police.

In a statement released Monday, police say the suspects were fleeing using public transit when they were arrested. The victim was located nearby with serious stab wounds, the department said. No location has been released but police say the incident took place on Saturday, April 10 at 8 p.m.

“Witness accounts, as well as video or any social media posts connected to this event are of interest to investigators,” stated Sgt. Sanjay Kumar

The New Westminster police major crime unit has taken over the case and say any witnesses who have any information to call police at 604-525-5411