'Why not do it together?': Lifelong friends take part in 'brosectomy' in Vancouver

While many people choose to keep their medical appointments private, four longtime friends decided to undergo vasectomies as a group in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

"We all had to do it so we said, why not do it together?" said Craig Tatham, a dad from Maple Ridge.

Craig and his three friends, all fathers in their early 40s, wanted to turn a potentially anxiety-filled day into a bonding experience and a lasting memory. The group made custom “brosectomy” tank tops to wear – and invited news cameras to their big day.

"I think it's great," said Dr. Jack Chang of Pollock Clinics Vancouver. "Surgery is super stressful, especially surgery down there, and so guys coming together, comforting each other, being able to relate to each other...there's just something nice about sharing that milestone."

Chang said he's noticed an increase in men getting the procedure, which lasts around six minutes.

"Especially with the rising cost of living, inflation, people are having those conversations more and more about how do we plan our families and make responsible decisions," said Chang.

“I think it also represents something more significant, which is kind of this generational shift with men saying look, our partners have been through enough – childbirth, birth control, side effects – we want to do something loving and responsible and kind of take that burden of family planning away from them and do something nice.”

The four friends were in and out of the clinic within an hour.

"It was painless. It was quick and easy," said Tatham.

Another participant, Brian Legge, said it felt like “it didn’t even happen.”

The friends said they plan to celebrate with steaks, scotch, cigars and bags of frozen peas.

Dr. Neil Pollock told CTV News he plans on donating proceeds from the “brosectomy” procedures to the Canadian Men’s Health Foundation.