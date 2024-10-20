VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Whitecaps, Timbers to face off in play-in match in Portland

    Portland Timbers midfielder Evander (10) and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Alessandro Schopf (8) vie for the ball during an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Portland, Ore. The Vancouver Whitecaps will begin their post-season campaign with a play-in game against the Timbers in Portland on Wednesday. (Sean Meagher / The Oregonian / AP / The Canadian Press) Portland Timbers midfielder Evander (10) and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Alessandro Schopf (8) vie for the ball during an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Portland, Ore. The Vancouver Whitecaps will begin their post-season campaign with a play-in game against the Timbers in Portland on Wednesday. (Sean Meagher / The Oregonian / AP / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    The Vancouver Whitecaps will begin their post-season campaign with a play-in game against the Timbers in Portland on Wednesday.

    The 'Caps (13-13-8) ended the regular season with a 2-1 loss to Real Salt Lake on Saturday and finished eighth in Major League Soccer's Western Conference standings.

    The eighth and ninth spots from each conference meet in a play-in game this week, with the winner going on to face the No. 1 seed in the first round of the playoffs.

    Each eighth-place team was set to host the play-in game, but Vancouver announced Friday that its home stadium, B.C. Place, is not available, so the club will cede home-field advantage to Portland (12-11-11), the ninth-place team.

    The 'Caps and Timbers split their three-game series during regular-season play, with each side taking a win, a loss and a draw.

    The first round of the MLS playoffs is set to begin next weekend.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2024. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News