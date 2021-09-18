Whistler mountain peaks saw summer snowfall while rain storm pummeled Vancouver

Vancouver -

While Metro Vancouver saw an unprecedented amount of rain on Friday, the slopes of Whistler, B.C. saw a late summer snowfall.

As of Saturday, webcam photos from the top of Whistler and Blackcomb mountains showed a layer of snow on the ground.

Some areas of the mountains, normally popular hiking destinations at this time of the year, were closed due to snow, while others were open to experts only.

“Ascent Trail & Alpine Loop will be open today on Blackcomb Mountain with winter conditions. Experts only,” reads a tweet from Whistler Blackcomb Operations on Saturday morning.

Despite the snow up top, the base of the mountains and the village of Whistler were snow-free.

And while snow reached the slopes in Whistler, Vancouver’s local ski areas such as Grouse and Cypress are yet to see any snowcover.

Whistler Blackcomb is scheduled to open on Nov. 25 after the ski hill closed in March, which was earlier than usual, due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The company offered refunds to some customers who’d pre-purchased lift tickets and passes, but some told CTV News Vancouver they were left in the lurch, having purchased hundreds or even thousands of dollars worth of lift tickets that weren’t refunded.

Vale Resorts, the parent company, is currently promoting deals on lift tickets for the 2021-2022 season, and says it is monitoring COVID-19 public health guidance.