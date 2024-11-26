B.C. SPCA seeking donations amid 'huge increase in demand' for specialized pet food

The B.C. SPCA says it's seeing "a huge increase in demand" for specialized pet food at its community animal centres and pet food banks.

Veterinarians generally recommend specialized diets for pets to address or manage a health issue, such as kidney disease or allergies, the SPCA said in a news release Tuesday.

"The challenge with specialized diets is that they are more expensive than traditional pet food and much less likely to be donated because of that," said Diane Waters, the B.C. SPCA’s outreach specialist, in the release.

"It certainly has had an impact on our budget. We simply don’t get enough food donations to meet the demand."

Currently, monetary donations to the B.C. SPCA's pet food bank are being matched by the Goudge Family Foundation and an anonymous donor, the organization said. That means up to $40,000 in donations will be tripled, helping meet the demand for both specialized and regular food.

While the SPCA has always informally offered pet food to those in need of it, the organization formalized its pet food banks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SPCA now provides pet food not only at its animal centres, but also through community partners and at designated pet food banks in low-income communities.

One of the beneficiaries of the program, a woman named Jo, shared her experience in the B.C. SPCA news release.

Jo, whose last name was not shared, said she gets food for her cat Prudence at BC Housing's monthly pet food bank in Vancouver's MacLean Park.

"Because of the program, I have never had to buy dry food which helps my budget tremendously," she said. "I can use the saved money to buy her more wet food and toys."

"Some think low-income people shouldn't have pets because we're poor, but life is tough right now and having a pet to come home to and love makes everything easier," Jo added. "The people I know would rather go without food than not feed their pet."

In addition to the current donation match, the B.C. SPCA accepts donations of unopened pet food at its community animal centres, and advises would-be donors to reach out to their local centre to find out more about local needs.