Where is Bernard Grempel? Surrey RCMP looking for man who's been missing for a year

Surrey, B.C., resident Bernard Grempel hasn't been seen since May 14, 2021. (Handout) Surrey, B.C., resident Bernard Grempel hasn't been seen since May 14, 2021. (Handout)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener