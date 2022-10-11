'Where can we find safe supply?' B.C. mom runs through heartache after son's overdose death

Weeks after losing her son to a toxic drug poisoning, Jessica Michalofsky runs several marathons a week to raise awareness about the need for safer supply in B.C.

Her son, Aubrey, who was her only child, was 25 when he died on Aug. 30.

Now, the Victoria mom is running a marathon several times a week, all around government offices, to urge leaders to expand access to a safer supply of drugs and do a better job of getting rid of the stigma attached to drug use.

"I'm calling on our government to say, 'What's going on? Where can we find safe supply if it's so available? Where can I find it in Duncan? In Masset? In Winlaw? In Terrace, where's the safe supply?" she said in an interview with CTV News.

Michalofsky's son is one of more than 1,600 people who have lost their lives so far this year.

Aubrey was studying law.

"He was an upcoming star academically, I would say and he felt passionately about social justice. So, you now, in a way I'm carrying on his legacy by fighting for safe supply," she added.

Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, told CTV News work is underway to get more health professionals in the province confident in prescribing safer drugs -- at a time when drugs are more toxic than ever.

"I would like to have more points of contact, more drugs, more prescribers, particularly more prescribers than we have, but the expansion continues," Malcolmson added.

Malcolmson shared her condolences for the Michalofsky family and said she is willing to meet with Jessica.

For the heartbroken mom, another piece that needs to be addressed is the stigma surrounding drug use. One way she thinks the province could play a role in combating fear and harmful stereotypes is to make sure everyone has better information about drug use, its impacts, and treatment – including prescribed safe supply.

"If I have one regret, it's that I didn't do all this while he was alive," Michalofsky added. "Maybe I could have affected some change in terms of providing him with a safe supply of drugs. But he also would have known how proud I am of him and that I recognize how mightily he struggled."