An acquaintance who knew Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky in Port Alberni described the pair as "average kids." Now, the two are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

The person, who did not wish to be identified, said the pair liked sports and did party, but said they didn't hear anything from co-workers or friends that would cause concern.

"I never heard from anyone, co-workers, friends in town, that they were bad kids," they told CTV Vancouver Island. "I just met them a couple times, seen (them) at hockey and around town. They seemed nice."

The teens were travelling through B.C. to Whitehorse, Yukon, in search of work, police said

The pair are believed to have attended Alberni District Secondary school, before working at the Walmart in Port Alberni and then looking for work in Alberta.

Their social media pages show limited use, but new comments left on an Instagram account appearing to belong to McLeod show comments referencing police searching for the two.

"Clock's ticking bud," wrote one commenter.

McLeod's family declined to comment in the wake of the bombshell press conference linking McLeod and Schmegelsky to the deaths of American Chynna Deese, Australian Lucas Fowler and an unidentified man.

"Please stay right there," a woman told a CTV News reporter. "There is no comment from the family and you can please leave."

Port Alberni residents say they're stunned by the reversal.

"I don’t know them, (but) they ruined their lives," said one woman.

The town's mayor says the news has deeply affected the community.

"We are a small community, whether you know the boys or the family personally, everyone is connected in one way or another. It's definitely challenging, it has far reaching impacts for sure," said Sharie Minions.

The suspects were believed to have been spotted in northern Saskatchewan, but Manitoba RCMP say they believe the duo may be in the Gillam area.

Police say if they're spotted, you should call 911 and not approach them.

