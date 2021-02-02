VANCOUVER -- What Vancouver should do with a massive parcel of land on the south side of False Creek is up for public discussion, with the city looking for feedback.

The city owns 80 acres of land in False Creek South, which was used in the 1970s to pioneer a waterfront community.

Between 1976 and 1986, a significant portion of the land was leased out to tenants long term, with many of those contracts lasting for 60 years. Most of those leases expire between 2036 and 2046.

Currently, there are about 1,800 housing units in the neighbourhood. While there has been many projects proposed in the area, no new housing developments have been constructed since the 1980s, the city says.

Some of the homes are leasehold strata units – like townhouses and condos. Others are social housing, some are long-term care homes and many are co-op units.

Now, the city is looking for feedback on how that land should be used in the future to address housing and climate emergencies or to benefit the local economy.

The online survey, which runs until Feb. 28, asks how familiar the respondents are with the area and whether the city should focus on having affordable housing in it. Those who take the survey are asked if some types of housing should be increased or added to the area.

Respondents are also asked about their views on development projects in the community.

After online information sessions are held and the survey is closed, city staff will create an engagement summary report, which will then be used in the city's broader Vancouver Plan.

Virtual information sessions are being held by the city on Feb. 17 and Feb. 25.