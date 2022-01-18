What's the status of B.C.'s COVID-19 restrictions? Top health officials to give update
B.C.'s top health officials will give a live COVID-19 update Tuesday, which is expected to include an update on restrictions.
Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak live in the afternoon.
CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 1:30 p.m.
Several COVID-19 measures introduced last month originally expired Tuesday and Henry hinted last week that an update is coming. On Monday, the official public health order outlining those restrictions was updated to remove the expiration date.
Dix addressed the change on Twitter Monday afternoon, writing that because the previous orders were scheduled to expire at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, they had to be extended to ensure they would remain in place "until Dr. Henry spoke about them."
Henry previously said rules barring personal indoor gatherings of more than the hosts plus 10 guests, as well as indoor events like wedding and funeral receptions, were "likely to remain unchanged for now."
Other orders that would have expired Tuesday include the closure of gyms, fitness centres, dance studios, bars and nightclubs. Reduced capacity at concerts, sports games a theatres and table size limits at restaurants, cafes and pubs were also included.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel and Maria Weisgarber
