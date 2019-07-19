Police are asking the public for more information after a couple was found dead on a northern B.C. highway earlier this week.

The RCMP says the adults were found on the Alaska Highway about 20 kilometres south of Liard Hot Springs Monday morning.

They were publicly identified Friday as American Chynna Noelle Deese and Australian Lucas Fowler of Australia.

Their deaths were initially considered suspicious, but Mounties have since said they're treating the case as a double homicide.

Officers are looking to speak to anyone that used that stretch of highway between Sunday at 4 p.m. and Monday at 8 a.m.

They're also looking for information on a blue minivan with Alberta plates. In a statement issued Wednesday, the RCMP said the vehicle was found at the scene, and investigators want to speak to anyone who saw it or possibly assisted the van's occupants.

Anyone with dash cam video is also asked to come forward. Tips can be left with the Northern Rockies RCMP at 250-774-2700 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

