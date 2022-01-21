What B.C.'s 'deep dive' into COVID-19 hospitalizations involves, and what that info will be used for

The province's top doctor is giving the public a better idea of what a previously promised "deep dive" into COVID-19 hospitalizations will entail.

Speaking at a news conference Friday, Dr. Bonnie Henry provided more information on what is being examined.

She said this information will be used not only to guide the province's COVID-19 testing strategy, but also who will qualify for the treatments becoming available in the province.

The study has been underway for weeks, and so far has involved the analysis of more than 600 cases of people who were hospitalized and confirmed to have the disease.

During that period, the hospitalization rate of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C. was 1.2 per cent, she said. A team looked at why that small percentage of people required hospitalization, including whether they had underlying conditions or there were other factors involved.

This latest examination began as cases of the Omicron variant spread through the province, meaning those involved were looking at a much lower rate of hospitalization than during B.C.'s Delta wave, Henry said.

The focus of the latest analysis is what puts someone at greater risk of hospitalization now, though she said the trends are similar to those seen throughout the pandemic.

Unsurprisingly, age is the single-most significant risk factor. People aged 80 and older are nearly 30 times more likely to need treatment in hospital if they get infected, she said.

Increases are also noted after age 70, and in people with immune-compromising conditions.

People who are pregnant are also more at risk for having more severe illness.

Henry said vaccination continues to be a significant factor when it comes to in risk reduction, saying those who've had their shots, plus a booster, are nine times less likely to end up in hospital.

"Those people right now who are most at risk, who are most likely to end up in hospital if you get infected with COVID, are people who do not have any vaccines," Henry said.

B.C.’s top doctor and health minister are providing a COVID-19 briefing Friday morning.

While specifics on what they'll talk about weren't given, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will likely face tough questions about the poor communication of changes to the province's pandemic policies.

There’s been a lot of confusion and frustration about how updates to new health guidance have been shared with the public.

Critics say the province has not provided clear communication over the last few days and that’s eroded public trust.

The issue started on Monday, with a last-minute extension of public health orders, and now, the province has also changed the isolation period for people with COVID symptoms.

“What that creates is a perfect storm where people start to tune out and politicians and public health officials run the risk of losing the room and that is not something endemic to British Columbia, we're seeing that across the country,” said Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute.

B.C.’s testing and contact tracing capacity collapsed last month due to skyrocketing infections.

Henry told people not to line up for tests if they weren't high risk.

Instead, she wanted them to assume they have COVID and stay home for five days if they’re vaccinated and 10 days if not.

Health authority websites have since been quietly updated, telling British Columbians with mild symptoms and no tests to stay home until they feel well enough to return to their regular activities.

That leaves a lot of room for interpretation of when it’s safe to return to work or school. Guidance on what to do after testing positive has also changed multiple times this week.

This all comes after the last-minute extensions of public health orders around gyms and restaurants on Monday.

The health minister downplayed the communication problems.

“There were a couple of mistakes. In terms of posting, not in terms of substance, but in terms of posting things this week that led to some confusion and, and the sheer volume of work that we're doing means that's going to happen from time to time,” said Adrian Dix.

