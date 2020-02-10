VANCOUVER -- Multiple protesters outside two Metro Vancouver ports were arrested after they blocked road access to show opposition to a major natural gas pipeline project in northern B.C.

Protesters, who say they're standing in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who oppose the Coastal GasLink pipeline project, had blocked both the Port of Vancouver and Deltaport over the weekend. They were served with an injunction on Sunday.

The situation remained fairly quiet outside the Vancouver port overnight, however about two dozen officers arrived at about 5 a.m. Monday and protesters were warned that they needed to move off the road or face arrest. After the warning was issued, dozens moved to the sidewalk to continue their demonstration, while a handful remained in the middle of the road around a fire.

Arrests were made slowly and the intersection at Clark and Hastings streets remained closed for several hours as protesters continued chanting. Shortly before 8 a.m., Vancouver police confirmed that 33 arrests had been made and by 10 a.m. the intersection was open again.

Another dozen protesters blocked Deltaport in Delta, B.C. Sunday and the injunction was issued in response to an application from the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and B.C. Maritime Employers Association after more than 250 employees were unable to get to work.

Red Braid, a group that has associated themselves with the protests outside Deltaport, posted on social media that arrests were happening there as well on Monday morning.

As the police drag our people out of the circle and into police wagons, ALL we are thinking of is the Wet’suwet’en facing Canada’s domestic militia at the Unist’ot’en bridge. We are one! We are indivisible! pic.twitter.com/DI2ACdUHJq — Red Braid Alliance for Decolonial Socialism (@stopdisplacemnt) February 10, 2020

Delta police confirmed with CTV News Vancouver that arrests were taking place, adding that officers spoke to protesters "and offered them the opportunity to protest at another, safe location nearby." Fourteen people were arrested in total, police said.

The Metro Vancouver protests continued in conjunction with demonstrations elsewhere across the country. Indigenous youth and supporters continue to camp overnight on the front steps of the B.C. legislature in Victoria, and VIA Rail passenger train service was cancelled on Sunday between Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa because of a blockade in Belleville, Ont. in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott and Ben Miljure