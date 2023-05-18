WestJet strike: Here's how many Vancouver flights are affected so far

With negotiations between WestJet and its pilots' union still at what the airline calls a "critical impasse," flight cancellations began across the country Thursday.

Some 1,800 pilots at WestJet and its Swoop subsidiary are poised to walk off the job Friday after the Air Line Pilots Association issued a strike notice earlier this week.

WestJet said in a statement early Thursday that negotiations remained "in a stalemate" and that it "had no choice" but to begin preparing for a work stoppage by parking the majority of its 737 and 787 fleet and cancelling flights.

At Vancouver International Airport, a total of 29 flights had been cancelled as of 11:30 a.m., according to the airline's website. Seventeen were departures and 12 were arrivals.

Flights from YVR to Cancun, Los Angeles and Hawaii were among those affected, as were flights to domestic destinations including Toronto, Calgary, Montreal, Ottawa, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Saskatoon.

Arriving flights from Los Angeles, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Saskatoon had all been cancelled.

In a statement, YVR advised WestJet passengers to check the status of their flight on the airline's website before heading to the airport, adding that WestJet is advising passengers on cancelled flights not to go to the airport for assistance.

Information for WestJet passengers can be found on the airline's website.

"As always, our guest experience staff and green coat volunteers are available at information counters and throughout the airport to assist passengers," YVR said. "Flight schedules and overall operations at YVR are otherwise not affected."

With more than 4,000 flights scheduled over the next seven days, WestJet carries 28 per cent of Canada's domestic market, while Air Canada runs 47 per cent, according to flight data firm Cirium.

With files from The Canadian Press