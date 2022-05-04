Western Canada's 2021 heat waves among most extreme on record, study shows
The record-breaking heat wave that scorched western North America last June was among the most extreme ever recorded globally, new modelling and analysis by researchers at universities in the United Kingdom shows.
The study published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances found just five other heat waves since the 1960s were more extreme, based on how far they surpassed average summertime heat over the previous 10 years.
The paper shows that extremes are getting hotter as temperatures rise with climate change, said Vikki Thompson, senior research associate at the School of Geographical Sciences and Cabot Institute for the Environment at the University of Bristol.
The study projects that by around 2080, heat waves like the one last summer could have a one-in-six chance of happening every year in western North America as the effects of human-caused climate change worsen.
The projections are different depending on whether global climate change is contained, Thompson said in an interview Wednesday.
“We do also include the lower emissions scenarios in our extra data so people can see, if policies do change, where we could be instead,” she said.
“And that's a much better picture, it would still be a one-in-1,000-year event by the end of the century, if emissions were reduced.”
The study cites the example of Lytton, in British Columbia's southern Interior, where a national temperature record of 49.6 Celsius was set on the day before a fast-moving wildfire destroyed much of the community.
B.C.'s coroner attributed nearly 600 deaths to the heat from mid-June to August, with 526 deaths in just one week between June 25 and July 1.
The U.K. researchers looked at daily maximum temperatures between 1950 and 2021 during two weeks of extreme heat, from June 24 to July 6, over an area spanning Vancouver, Lytton and south into the U.S. Pacific Northwest.
That area was chosen because it was the hottest within the larger area of western North America that felt the heat wave, Thompson said.
The study found the greatest average daily hightemperature over those seven decades was 39.5 C on June 29, 2021. In the 10 years before that, the average high for the three hottest months of each year was 23.4 C, it says.
The extremes in daily temperatures in that region last summer were “so far beyond that range, that was quite exceptional,” Thompson said.
To understand the heat wave in a global context, the researchers examined 230 regions around the world, including B.C. and Alberta. They compared the hottest temperatures recorded on a single day all year with the average over the hottest three months annually over the previous decade, Thompson said.
The temperature recorded in Alberta on June 30, 2021, is listed as the sixth most extreme heat since the 1960s, with a maximum temperature of 36 C.
The daily high of nearly 50 C in B.C. was much hotter,but it wasn't as far outside normal because the province had a higher baseline temperature than Alberta, Thompson said.The baseline in Alberta was 22 C, she added.
A combination of high atmospheric pressure and drought conditions in much of western North America helped drive the heat wave, the study says.
To gain insight into future heat waves,the researchers used Earth systems modelling that projected events of similar intensity in the same area.
“We can look into the future and see how much more likely it is in 100 years' time, and the model that we use suggests that it will happen one-in-six years, in 100 years' time, so every decade we'll be expecting a heat wave that extreme,” Thompson said, referring to temperatures in western North America.
The researchers used a worst-case scenario for climate change, she noted.
“Thinking about the possible impacts, we want to know how bad it could be.”
People who have experienced extreme heat before are likely to be better prepared to protect themselves if it happens again, Thompson added.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2022.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals promise to protect abortion access in Canada, but aren't clear yet on how
Liberal lawmakers on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border are vowing to defend access to legal abortions, but the issue's divergent and divisive history in each country guarantees they'll go about it in very different ways.
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are officially on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, appearing in media interviews, and preparing for the soon-approaching party debates, each contender has started to trickle out details of their platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Foul play not suspected in the deaths of four cadets at Kingston's Royal Military College
Investigators say there is no reason to suspect 'foul play from an outside source' in the deaths of four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
Conservatives accuse PM Trudeau of uttering expletive in heated House exchange
Conservative members of Parliament are accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of cursing during a heated exchange in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
Ukraine: Russia using 'missile terrorism' in wide attacks
Complaining that the West is 'stuffing Ukraine with weapons,' Russia bombarded railroad stations and other supply-line targets across the country, as the European Union moved to further punish Moscow for the war Wednesday by proposing a ban on oil imports.
'Mariupol is the city of the dead.' One soldier's first hand account of life on the front lines
In an exclusive interview with CTVNews.ca, one member of the Azov Regiment currently inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol describes life under siege; 'it's living hell.'
'Welcome to the new normal': Airport, passport delays expected to last into summer, expert says
As eager Canadians look to travel following two years of pandemic restrictions, one expert says long wait times for renewed passports and at airports will be the 'new normal' for those taking vacations this summer.
New details emerge about the relationship between an Alabama inmate and corrections officer as search continues
As the search continues for a fugitive inmate and the Alabama corrections officer who allegedly helped him escape, new details are emerging about the pair's relationship and the officer's apparent preparations for their getaway.
DND says review exonerates Canada's mission in Ukraine of training extremists
The Department of National Defence says it has concluded its 2021 review into the findings of a report from George Washington University that alleged Canadian Armed Forces trained Ukrainian soldiers who belong to extremist groups and found itself absolved.
Vancouver Island
-
Locals weigh in on data that shows Greater Victoria has lowest birthrate in Canada
Hundreds of thousands of babies are born in Canada every year – but out of the country’s largest metropolitan areas, Greater Victoria reports the fewest. In fact, many women aren’t having children at all.
-
ICBC reverses policy on charging cyclists, pedestrians damages for some collisions
The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) says it is changing its policy on charging cyclists and pedestrians for damages when they are at least partly responsible for a collision with a vehicle.
-
Group launches 'Clear the Road' campaign against old-growth logging blockades
A Victoria-based forest and resource group has started an online petition calling on B.C. municipalities and law enforcement to act quickly to clear old-growth protesters who blockade roads.
Calgary
-
'Tech-savvy' Calgary man says he lost thousands in cryptocurrency scam
A 23-year-old Calgary man says he was tricked out of thousands of dollars by an online hacker posing as a cryptocurrency seller.
-
Alberta COVID-19 transmission declining but hospitalizations increasing: Copping
Alberta reported its weekly COVID-19 data on Wednesday, and while transmission seems to be declining, hospitalizations are continuing to increase, the health minister said.
-
Calgary teen Latin dancers win national championship
It took years of hard work through countless hours of practice on the dance floor but Calgarians 14-year-old Maria Cernat and her partner 13-year-old Patrick Buscu are celebrating as Canadian Junior Latin America champions.
Edmonton
-
Alberta COVID-19 transmission declining but hospitalizations increasing: Copping
Alberta reported its weekly COVID-19 data on Wednesday, and while transmission seems to be declining, hospitalizations are continuing to increase, the health minister said.
-
Servus Credit Union announces staff layoffs in YouTube video
Alberta's largest credit union is laying off staff, according to a video statement that was posted to YouTube on Tuesday.
-
Edmonton police charge 4 men in attacks 'motivated by hate'
Hate crimes officers in Edmonton announced Wednesday a total of 22 new charges against four people in six separate incidents they believe were 'motivated by hate.'
Toronto
-
Canadian flight crew, passengers detained in Dominican Republic could be sent back to jail, company says
A Canadian airline crew, along with six passengers, are at risk of returning to prison in the Dominican Republic following a month-long saga that began with the discovery of a substantial quantity of cocaine on a plane bound for Toronto, the company says.
-
Where to watch today's Ontario election announcements
Ontario’s political party leaders will be spending the day officially launching their election campaigns.
-
'There is a treasure here': Mysterious box found in Toronto home unlocked
A small metal box containing documents from the early 20th century that was stored away in an east Toronto home and forgotten about for decades has been returned to its rightful owners.
Montreal
-
Mask mandate to lift in Quebec as of May 14 in most public settings
Quebecers will no longer have to wear masks in public places in order to protect against COVID-19, as of next Saturday.
-
'Example-setting' 20-year sentence for Quebec man who set ex-wife on fire in attempted murder
A Quebec man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for setting his wife on fire in the midst of their separation -- one of the longest sentences ever imposed for such a case in the province, sending "a clear message," according to the Crown prosecutors' office.
-
Quebec opens fourth dose appointments to all adults
All adults in Quebec can now book an appointment for a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if they want it, even if it's not officially recommended for most people, the province's health ministry announced Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
'We need more doctors': Winnipeg man concerned after father waits hours to be seen at hospital
A Winnipeg man is raising concerns about wait times in hospitals after his dad waited almost 14 hours to be seen by a doctor.
-
Missing man last seen in St. Vital: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service says they are concerned for the safety of a 62-year-old man who went missing on Monday.
-
'I've never seen anything like this: Fields under water leading to seeding delays for farmers
A string of storms that have left fields underwater could delay farmers from getting their crop seeds in the ground – the latest in a series of challenges that Manitoba producers have had to face in the past 24 months.
Saskatoon
-
2 people suffer serious injuries in stabbing, Saskatoon police say
Saskatoon police are investigating after two people were stabbed.
-
Saskatoon gas prices surge
Prices at some gas stations in Saskatoon surged on Wednesday.
-
'His spirit can rest': After more than a century, ceremonial staff of Chief Poundmaker returned to family
Parks Canada has transferred a staff ascribed to Chief Poundmaker from a collection of historical objects under the agency's care.
Regina
-
Sask. health officials investigating recent hepatitis cases
Saskatchewan is investigating recent incidents of hepatitis to determine if they are related to acute cases of "unknown origin" being reported around the world.
-
200 kilograms of commercial explosives stolen southeast of Regina: White Butte RCMP
White Butte RCMP is investigating after approximately 200 kilograms of commercial explosives were stolen from a business in a rural area southeast of Regina, a release said.
-
Sask. mom gets maternity benefits slashed following unexpected CERB repayment notice
A Saskatchewan woman wants to see more repayment options for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) after her recent notice of debt impacted her maternity benefits.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia gunman's estranged brother called him paranoid and dark
After the older brother he had met for the first time 10 years earlier killed 22 Nova Scotians in 2020, a Massachusetts man described his sibling to police as paranoid and said he harboured dark thoughts.
-
N.S. man living in hotel speaks to the need for long-term housing solutions
Fifty-seven-year-old Gerry Ackroyd is among 123 Nova Scotians living in a hotel room provided by the provincial government, something he says he never thought he’d have to do.
-
Saint John police issue warning after sharp increase in drug-overdose calls
Police in Saint John, N.B., have issued a warning after receiving a sharp increase in calls about drug overdoses.
London
-
CTV News London welcomes Reta Ismail as new anchor of CTV News at Six
CTV News London announced Wednesday the new anchor of its weeknight flagship newscast — Reta Ismail will begin anchoring London’s 6 p.m. newscast on Monday, June 6.
-
Suspect from GTA arrested in death of London, Ont. woman
An 18-year-old from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in the death of Lynda Marques.
-
St. Thomas police lay charges in death of newborn baby
A 37-year-old St. Thomas woman is charged with failing to provide the necessities of life following the death of a newborn baby in June 2021.
Northern Ontario
-
Insecure load on transport leaves trail of destruction along Highway 11
The driver of a commercial motor vehicle near Hearst is facing charges after road signs and a camper trailer were damaged Wednesday morning.
-
Survey seeks public input on permanent overdose prevention site in Timmins
An effort by the Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) is underway to get public feedback about establishing a longer-term overdose prevention site in Timmins.
-
Gas prices in Ontario will soar to record high this week. This is when that will happen
The average cost of a litre of gas in Ontario will set a new record on Friday, and at least one industry analyst is warning that 'it is going to get a lot more painful for drivers' over the coming weeks.
Kitchener
-
New protective measures installed at Kitchener playground
City crews installed armour stone and planted new trees around the perimeter of the Southwest Optimist Sports Field in Kitchener Wednesday.
-
Police investigate death in Brant County
OPP say they were called to Campbell Road, south of Brantford, just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3.
-
'Small measure of relief': Kitchener-Waterloo sees more listings, slower home sales in April
The average sale price for all residential properties in the Kitchener-Waterloo area was $907,205 in April, down 5.5 per cent compared from the previous month.