West Vancouver man agrees to $950K fine, 10-year investing ban for financial misconduct
A West Vancouver man has paid $950,000 to B.C.'s securities regulator and agreed to a 10-year ban from participating in the investment market for his role in a scheme that was abusive to the market.
The scheme involved "private placements" – sales of shares to small groups of investors that don't take place on the open market – and prepaid consulting fees.
Justin Edgar Liu and two companies he controlled – Lukor Capital Corp., which dissolved in 2017, and Asiatic Management Consultants Ltd. – admitted in a settlement agreement with the B.C. Securities Commission this week that they participated in the scheme.
Liu and Lukor were "placees" for more than $5.6 million worth of shares in two companies, which were provided to them in three private placements, according to the BCSC.
They also received more than $600,000 worth of shares from other placees after two other private placements.
"In addition to obtaining private placement shares in their own names, the Liu respondents also paid $12,370,500 to other placees, who used the funds to purchase other private placement shares as part of the scheme," the settlement reads.
In all, the scheme involved nine issuers of securities making 12 private placements, from which they publicly announced total proceeds of more than $50.8 million, according to the agreement.
The nine companies only retained less than $7.9 million of that total, however, with the rest going to consultants such as Lukor, which had done little or no actual consulting work.
"One or more of the Liu respondents directly received consulting fees which collectively totaled $4,543,750 from all nine Issuers," the settlement reads. "One or more of the Liu respondents or other entities associated to Liu indirectly received additional amounts from other consultants."
The agreement notes that Liu and his companies' participation in the scheme constituted conduct that was abusive to the capital markets.
Under the settlement, Liu and his companies jointly agreed to pay $950,000 to the BCSC and to be banned from participating in the investment market for 10 years. There is an exception, however, that allows Liu to invest via his own account through a registered dealer or registrant, as long as he provides them with a copy of the BCSC's order against him first.
The BCSC said in a news release announcing the sanctions against Liu that he has already paid the $950,000 penalty.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gigantic new snake species discovered in Amazon rainforest
Scientists working in the Amazon rainforest have discovered a new species of snake, rumoured to be the biggest in the world.
Ottawa daycare operators say $10/day program not working, warning of closures
Cheaper daycare was one of the Liberal government’s biggest promises, but now the program is struggling, with daycare operators warning of closures if things don’t change.
Private U.S. spacecraft is on its side on the moon with some antennas covered up, the company says
A private U.S. spacecraft that touched down on the moon, the first one in more than 50 years, ended up on its side, company officials said Friday.
B.C. police arrest 8 men, seize 356,000 counterfeit pills in fentanyl bust
Police in British Columbia say they have dismantled a “significant, sophisticated” criminal organization involved in manufacturing and distributing fentanyl-laced counterfeit pharmaceuticals.
US$454 million judgment against Trump is finalized, starting clock on appeal in civil fraud case
The staggering civil fraud judgment against Donald Trump was finalized in New York on Friday, making official a verdict that leaves the former president on the hook for more than US$454 million in fines and interest.
Kayakers paddle in Death Valley after rains replenish lake in one of Earth's driest spots
Kayakers have been paddling in one of the driest places on Earth after a series of record rainstorms battered California's Death Valley and replenished Lake Manly.
RCMP confirms 'alarming' cyber event targeting its networks
The RCMP confirmed on Friday it was dealing with a cyber event that targeted its networks, forcing it to launch a criminal investigation into the breach.
Ottawa appeals court decision finding its use of Emergencies Act was unreasonable
Ottawa has filed to appeal a Federal Court decision that found its invocation of the Emergencies Act in response to the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests was unjustified.
Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare
The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties investigating early morning shooting in Ladysmith, B.C.
Mounties are searching for witnesses and surveillance video after an early morning shooting on Vancouver Island.
-
Vancouver Island senior's health suffers after losing life savings in scam
A 76-year-old woman in the Comox Valley is sharing her heartbreaking story after being duped out of more than $100,000 in hopes she can prevent what’s happened to her from happening to anyone else.
-
Eby 'profoundly worried' about B.C. fire season as billions prepped for contingencies
Premier David Eby says he is "profoundly worried" about the potentially "terrible" upcoming wildfire season, a major reason why the province has set aside $10.6 billion in contingency funds over the next three years.
Calgary
-
‘It’s already affecting the front lines’: new AHS hiring policy drawing criticism
Health workers and their unions are criticizing what they’re referring to as an Alberta Health Services (AHS) hiring freeze, saying it’ll further damage an already-dysfunctional system of care.
-
Have a cancelled Lynx Air flight? Here's what to know about getting a refund
Many passengers booked to fly on Lynx Air have been left scrambling after the discount air carrier announced it was ceasing operations on Feb. 26.
-
Rachel Homan, Jennifer Jones inch closer to Tournament of Hearts crown
The road to another Canadian women's curling championship for both Ontario's Rachel Homan and Manitoba's Jennifer Jones shortened with their playoff victories Friday.
Edmonton
-
'We're not wavering in our commitment to inclusion,' says Alta. mayor after passing of bylaw banning Pride crosswalks, flags
Westlock, a town of about 5,000 people north of Edmonton, voted Thursday to implement a bylaw that prohibits rainbow crosswalks and restricts the town to flying only government flags.
-
Ukrainian photo exhibit explores impacts of war on anniversary Russian invasion
As the war in Ukraine approaches the start of a third year, Edmontonians are being invited to reflect on the devastation of the war as it wages on.
-
City looks at capping cost of major Edmonton projects
City council is mulling ways to limit the cost of major Edmonton infrastructure projects to better budget for them and to potentially increase local jobs.
Toronto
-
'Weather whiplash:' Toronto could could see its coldest temperatures this winter tonight
Toronto residents can expect 'weather whiplash' over the next few days as the temperatures quickly return to freezing.
-
14-year-old arrested after grabbing woman, stealing her vehicle in north Toronto: police
A 14-year-old has been charged after a carjacking in Toronto’s north end earlier this week.
-
RCMP confirms 'alarming' cyber event targeting its networks
The RCMP confirmed on Friday it was dealing with a cyber event that targeted its networks, forcing it to launch a criminal investigation into the breach.
Montreal
-
Torture, arson, shootings: Quebec police announce major operation against organized crime
A man with links to organized crime who was reported missing from Quebec's Saguenay region was found alive but mutilated in Montreal in what appears to be part of a rise in violence in the provincial capital between drug traffickers and the Hells Angels.
-
Concordia and McGill taking Quebec to court over tuition policies
Concordia and McGill universities are suing the Quebec government over its new tuition policies, which would raise rates for out-of-province and international students.
-
Quebec's Monia Chokri wins Cesar for best foreign film, apologizes to Oppenheimer's Christopher Nolan
Monia Chokri, director of Simple comme Sylvain, won the Cesar for Best Foreign Film on Friday, beating Christoper Nolan's Oppenheimer.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police looking for suspect in transit stabbing investigation
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a stabbing on a Winnipeg Transit bus earlier this month.
-
Winnipeg man charged with human smuggling
A Winnipeg man is facing human smuggling charges following a traffic stop in the southwest part of the city.
-
Winter weather expected to hit parts of Manitoba, up to 20 cm of snow possible
Bitter cold and a heap of snow are expected to land in parts of Manitoba early next week.
Saskatoon
-
Wintry weather making a return to central Sask. next week
Don’t put away the snow blowers or shovels just yet.
-
U of S cricket club hosts co-ed tournament
Members of the University of Saskatchewan cricket club are hosting a first-of-its-kind event, and they’re hoping to grow the game on campuses across the country.
-
Sask. teachers suspending extracurricular activities for one day as job action continues
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says all extracurricular activities will be paused across the province on Monday for its latest job action as teachers remain at odds with the province over a new contract.
Regina
-
'We have hope': Sask. marks 2 years since invasion of Ukraine with candle lighting and flag raising
On Friday at the legislative building, people gathered in recognition of the anniversary of the war in Ukraine. The event featured a ceremonial candle lighting and speakers.
-
Winter weather to return to parts of Sask. next week
Winter weather will return to parts of Saskatchewan, including Regina and Moose Jaw, next week.
-
Sask. Party MLA at centre of motel controversy not seeking re-election
Gary Grewal, the Saskatchewan Party MLA for Regina Northeast, announced he will not be seeking re-election.
Atlantic
-
Multiple youths arrested after high school fight: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police responded to a high school in the city Friday afternoon “in relation to a disturbance.”
-
NS Power customer shocked after being billed for over $1,000
A NS Power customer was shocked after she was billed for three years of underpayment leading to a bill over $1,000.
-
Atlantic University Sport basketball championships tip-off
Atlantic University Sport (AUS) men’s and women’s Basketball Championships are underway in Halifax.
London
-
Criminal investigation ongoing after 91-year-old woman dies at Strathroy, Ont. long-term facility
CTV News London is learning more details about a 'sudden death' investigation at a Strathroy long-term care facility after a woman died on Thursday.
-
London Cares closing homeless drop-in service next month as funding runs out
The desperate need for essential services will still exist— but soon the funding will not.
-
Free pizza for those in need at eight Pizza Hut locations
At Port Elgin’s Pizza Hut, you need only ask for food, and they’ll give it to you at no charge.
Northern Ontario
-
Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare
The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.
-
'My parents had no idea': Sex trafficking survivor shares her story
Research has shown that sex trafficking is rampant. For Canadians reading this story this means that within one kilometre from where you’re presently located, a young person is being lured into sex trafficking.
-
Sault man acquitted of rape after his accuser dies
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been acquitted of rape, in part, because his accuser passed away before the start of the trial. WARNING: This story contains details of sexual assault which may be disturbing to some readers.
Kitchener
-
Authenticity questioned after jersey signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift sold at charity auction
A Kansas City Chiefs jersey signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift was auctioned off for a Guelph, Ont. charity last week, but now questions are being raised about whether the signatures, or the jersey, are real.
-
Couple detained at Punta Cana airport claim household product was mistaken for cocaine
A Waterloo couple is grateful to be back home after they say they were detained for several hours at a Punta Cana airport, accused of carrying drugs.
-
'Facial recognition' error message on vending machine sparks concern at University of Waterloo
A set of smart vending machines at the University of Waterloo is expected to be removed from campus after students raised privacy concerns about their software.