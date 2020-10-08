VANCOUVER -- Travellers who recently passed through Vancouver International Airport are being warned that several more flights have been added to B.C.'s COVID-19 exposure list.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control posted details about four flights online this week, with all of them either departing from or arriving in YVR.

The flights most recently added to the BCCDC's list are:

Sept. 25 – WestJet flight 725 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows one to seven)

Sept. 27 – Air Canada flight 296 from Vancouver to Winnipeg (rows 27 to 29)

Sept. 28 – WestJet flight 171 from Edmonton to Vancouver (rows 23 to 29)

Oct. 1 – Philippine Airlines flight 5116 from Manila to Vancouver, with Toronto as the final destination (rows 65 to 71)

Passengers seated in the specified rows may be at a greater risk of exposure to the coronavirus, the BCCDC says.

Anyone arriving domestically on one of these flights is advised to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and seek testing if any develop. But anyone arriving internationally must self-isolate for 14 days once they land.

Last month, more than 70 flights were added to the BCCDC's exposure warning list.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, health authorities post notices online about flights with confirmed cases.