HOPE, B.C. -- The Fraser Valley is bracing for some wintry weather as a snowfall warning has been issued for parts of the region.

After a stretch of dry and cold weather, Environment Canada says a weak front is moving onto the Lower Mainland and bringing snow Sunday, with the highest amounts expected to fall in the eastern area.

The special weather statement says between five and 10 centimetres of snow is expected in the area around Hope, B.C., where cool outflow winds will maintain the precipitation as snow through Monday morning.

Flurries are expected Sunday afternoon in the central and western Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack and Abbotsford.

Environment Canada says that should turn to periods of snow in the evening, with between two and four centimetres falling.

The snow is expected to turn to rain across the region Monday as warmer air arrives.