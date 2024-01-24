'We were ignored': Shopkeeper testifies firefighters were warned people were still inside the Winters Hotel
The owner of a business that was destroyed when Vancouver’s Winters Hotel caught fire nearly two years ago believes lives could have been saved if the building’s fire extinguishers hadn’t been empty.
At the B.C. Coroner’s Inquest, Neda Pessione testified that her husband ran into the building and tried to put out the April 11, 2022 fire, but couldn’t, because none of the extinguishers were working.
“He said, ‘They are all empty. There were eight of them in a row on the second floor, and we tried every single one of them. They were empty,’” recalled Pessione.
Dennis Guay and Mary Ann Garlow were killed in the fire on Abbott Street.
Pessione knew them well, and described them as friendly and compassionate people.
She said Garlow would head out every morning to do her shopping, and that’s exactly what she did the morning of the fire.
“I still remember what she was wearing,” Pessione told CTV News. “I remember her response to my ‘hello.’ I remember her groceries in her hands. I remember all of that, so this is something that’s going to stay with me and I'm coping with it.”
Pessione told the jury that she didn’t see the couple leave the building, and informed firefighters.
“Me and my husband, went to the fire chief, we personally went there and we said ‘There are people up there, they didn’t make it’. I don’t know, we got really ignored,” she said under oath.
Two bodies were found in the rubble 11 days after the fire.
A tenant testified that she didn’t know the building was on fire, because the alarms didn’t sound and nobody knocked on her door.
“And I was like, three doors from the office,” said Diana Dawkins.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Maybe we should have a discussion': What Liberal MPs are saying about Justin Trudeau's leadership
As the federal Liberal caucus convened in Ottawa for its back-to-the-Hill strategy meeting, questions are swirling again around how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's MPs are feeling about his continued leadership.
Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
Sutton Quebec cuts ties with co-founder after he's arrested for alleged arson attacks on competitors
Christophe Folla, the co-founder and president of real estate company Sutton Québec, was arrested Wednesday in connection with alleged arson attacks against his competitors.
Ontario man will get money back after mistakenly sending $5K to stranger
An Ontario father wanting to pay for his son’s college expenses was shocked he never received the $5,000. Only after the money was gone did he learn it was sent to the wrong account – to someone else, who happened to also be named Kyle – but was a complete stranger.
Newfoundland man's quest to find the best fish and chips has gone viral
Geoff Meeker started a Facebook group to find the best fish and chips in Newfoundland. Now, he’s getting submissions from all around the world.
'Very scary situation': Canadians' stories of strep A infections
While strep infections are often mild, an invasive strain meant some Canadians ended up in the hospital. Here are some of their stories.
YouTuber accused of topping 240 km/h on his motorcycle on Colorado interstate wanted on multiple charges
A motorcyclist who authorities say posted a video of himself on YouTube speeding from Colorado Springs to the Denver metro area on Interstate 25 in 20 minutes -- a trip that typically takes about an hour -- is wanted on multiple charges.
Former commissionaire charged after shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton City Hall
Bezhani Sarvar, 28, who allegedly fired a long gun and threw a Molotov cocktail inside Edmonton City Hall on Tuesday while wearing a security uniform, is a former commissionaire.
Four mine workers among dead in N.W.T. plane crash
Six people died and a lone survivor was taken to hospital after a charter plane crashed shortly after taking off from the airport in Fort Smith, a town of some 2,500 people along the boundary between the Northwest Territories and Alberta, officials said Wednesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck in Victoria
Police in Victoria are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a collision with a pickup truck near the city's downtown core.
-
B.C. Aviation Museum raising funds to restore Avro Lancaster bomber
Inside the hanger at the B.C. Aviation Museum in North Saanich, a piece of history is being brought back to life as a team of volunteers restores a bomber plane from the Second World War.
-
B.C. woman caught trafficking millions of dollars worth of fentanyl gets 8-year sentence
A B.C. woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison for drug trafficking after she was caught on her way to a ferry terminal with a brick of fentanyl worth millions of dollars.
Calgary
-
Tucker Carlson talks immigration, Christianity in Calgary; meets with Danielle Smith
A controversial right-wing commentator held the attention of thousands of Calgarians, including the premier, Wednesday in Calgary.
-
Major water-main break leaves Banff's south side without water
The Banff Fire Department and Banff Water Services were responding Wednesday evening, and said the south side of the destination town was without water.
-
Calgary accessibility advocate reminds people to clear snow and ice from sidewalks
Anyone who has been outside in Calgary since the snow started falling on Monday evening knows it’s difficult to get around — whether it’s vehicles slipping and sliding on roads or people trudging through heavy snow on walkways.
Edmonton
-
Former commissionaire charged after shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton City Hall
Bezhani Sarvar, 28, who allegedly fired a long gun and threw a Molotov cocktail inside Edmonton City Hall on Tuesday while wearing a security uniform, is a former commissionaire.
-
Alberta health-care capacity issues aired following girl's surgery ordeal at Edmonton children's hospital
New concerns about the state of Alberta's health-care system came to light Wednesday as a family revealed their ordeal over a girl's life-saving kidney transplant last month at Edmonton's Stollery Children's Hospital.
-
Waste-to-energy: Edmonton signs deal to have garbage burned for power at new $300M facility
The City of Edmonton has reached a deal with the local arm of a Norwegian company to have garbage from Edmonton households burned to create electricity.
Toronto
-
Should Ontario schools be going 'back to basics'? Experts weigh in on the new kindergarten curriculum
One day after the Ontario government announced a revamp of its kindergarten school curriculum, experts remain split.
-
Ontario ministry to investigate how 84-year-old senior was badly bruised in ER visit
An incident involving a security guard at a Toronto emergency room that left an 84-year-old woman badly bruised is now under investigation by the provincial government, days after a CTV News story looked into what happened.
-
It's official, Bad Boy Furniture is bankrupt
Renowned furniture retailer Bad Boy Furniture is officially bankrupt. Back in November, the Toronto-area company filed a notice of intention under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, citing the goal to restructure its business.
Montreal
-
Sutton Quebec cuts ties with co-founder after he's arrested for alleged arson attacks on competitors
Christophe Folla, the co-founder and president of real estate company Sutton Québec, was arrested Wednesday in connection with alleged arson attacks against his competitors.
-
Advocates seek justice after Inuk woman's death in Montreal
Advocates supporting the family of an Inuk woman who died in Montreal last year say they want justice for Alasie Tukkiapik.
-
Montreal neurologist on a mission to have migraines taken seriously
Working women get more migraines than anyone else, according to a headache neurologist in Montreal.
Winnipeg
-
-
Lights, Camera, Action! Manitoba film industry prepared to roar back following actor strike
Actors, artists, and more are preparing for a busy filming season.
-
What’s causing the gas prices to increase in Winnipeg
Gas prices are on their way up in Winnipeg, and it’s largely because of the frigid temperatures.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark won't seek re-election
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark has announced he won't run for re-election this fall.
-
'Got off with a slap': Former Saskatchewan care home worker sentenced for sexual assault
A former care home worker who admitted to sexually abusing five adults with disabilities will spend six-and-a-half years at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary.
-
James Smith inquest leaves more questions than answers for families of slain residents
For the families of the 11 people killed by Myles Sanderson, one question keeps coming up: is there anything you could have done to prevent this?
Regina
-
Ontario man arrested in Regina drug trafficking investigation
A 30-year-old man from Ontario is facing four charges relating to a recent drug trafficking investigation by the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
Regina Humane Society prepares for move to new home
The Regina Humane Society (RHS) is less than two weeks away from moving into their new home after over a decade of planning and two years of construction.
-
James Smith inquest leaves more questions than answers for families of slain residents
For the families of the 11 people killed by Myles Sanderson, one question keeps coming up: is there anything you could have done to prevent this?
Atlantic
-
Fredericton man with Down Syndrome, dementia spent 131 days in hospital; his family says he didn’t need to
A Fredericton man with Down Syndrome and dementia spent 131 days in hospital and his family says he didn't need to.
-
'There's a sensitive complexity to these': emergency calls on the rise at Halifax encampments
New numbers from Halifax Fire confirm something a lot of people already suspected - the number of emergency calls to homeless encampments is on the rise.
-
Former Health PEI CEO continues criticism of health system before lawmakers
The governing Tories were on the defensive Wednesday morning when the former CEO of Health PEI appeared before lawmakers to talk about issues in health care and concerns about the under-construction University of Prince Edward Island medical school.
London
-
Pedestrian killed in collision north of London, Ont.
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle north of London, Ont. Wednesday evening.
-
London, Ont. lawyer involved in Hockey Canada civil suit welcomes criminal proceedings
The London Police Service is not commenting on a report from The Globe and Mail that five members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior hockey team have been told to surrender to police to face charges of sexual assault.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Mayor’s State of the City Address to include incentive plan for downtown office building conversions to residential
On the eve of the mayor’s State of the City Address, CTV News has learned that Josh Morgan intends to announce a plan that would convert vacant downtown office space into residential units.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire and explosion sends three firefighters to hospital
Three firefighters have been sent to hospital following a fire and subsequent explosion in downtown Capreol Wednesday night. The three are listed in stable condition and the cause of the fire is still unclear.
-
The latest recall from Ford impacts thousands of Canadian customers
Ford is recalling about 93,000 of its Explorer vehicles in Canada due to an exterior part that may be loose, missing or become detached and create a hazard for other drivers on the road. Here's what you need to know.
-
Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo considers putting affordable housing over parking lots
Councillors with the Region of Waterloo will be voting on a motion to build affordable housing on top of parking lots.
-
Pet kangaroos are living in Centre Wellington
Kangaroos on the run in Ontario have recently made headlines, but a couple hopping around Centre Wellington are there on purpose.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Car bursts into flames on Kitchener road
The Kitchener Fire Department says no one was injured after a car caught fire on Fischer Hallman Road Wednesday.