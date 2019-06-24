Smartphones will soon be more even advanced and addictive, and leading etiquette experts warn if we don’t learn good manners now, it will be too late.

One of our worst habits is using smartphones while walking in busy places, like crowded streets, shopping malls, airports and train stations.

“You should not be holding the rest of the community around you physically hostage,” said "Mister Manners," Thomas Farley.

Farley is a keynote speaker who specializes in business etiquette and communication training.

Instead, Farley says, people should pull to the side when using their phones, because when they text, post or shop while walking, they’re not watching where they’re going, move at a slower pace and slowing everyone else down.

"When checking your phone, move out of the flow of pedestrian traffic and stand in one place until you’re finished," posted Maralee Mckee on her website Manners Mentor.

“How is it that we think we can walk and concentrate on a screen without looking at where we’re going?” she asked.

The owner of Vancouver’s Melriches Coffeehouse is making an effort when it comes to cellphone etiquette, posting a sign reminding customers to aware of others. It reads: “Please no phones in lineup.”

Distracted customers were holding others up and getting their orders wrong.

"Whether in a restaurant, or taking a bus, or in a supermarket lineup, just be mindful that you're in a public space," said Milriches owner Julie Lee. "You are not the only one there."

Wondering how to mind your cellphone manners? Here are a few more tips:

Don’t use your phone at all in a theatre

Do keep phones off the table at restaurants

Do keep voicemail messages short

Do be friendly and conversational when writing text messages

Don’t scroll through photos on someone else’s phone

Don’t tag someone without their permission

Experts say there are signs we are learning good manners on our own. The days of the loud ringtones seem to be disappearing.

This article is the first in a CTV News Vancouver series on smartphone use.