Even online professionals need a break.

Adrian Perry of Legendary Social Media figured she was spending too much time online and needed to detox.

“I did a five-day cleanse,” laughed Perry. “I feel like people default to their phone when they’re not being stimulated mentally.”

Her colleague Nina Winwood is in the middle of a one-month Reddit withdrawal.

“I just felt like it was a time suck, and I just wanted to reign it back in,” admitted Winwood. “A lot of people spend a lot of time on social media, some people just want to cut it off.”

Some take short breaks. Others give it up entirely.

There are certainly a lot of benefits to “cutting-off.” Suddenly people have a lot more free time, and realize just how often they were reaching for their phones or computers. It also allows them to re-set bad habits.

So, is it time for a detox?

Do you feel anxious when not online?

Do you have trouble completing your to do list?

Do you spend all your time thinking about what to post, instead of living in the moment?

Admittedly there are those who quit simply because they think it’s, well, just cool.

“It's like going vegan,” said Legendary Social Media founder Erin Reynel.

“Which is the really ironic thing about that, right? They'll often post on social media that they are leaving because they want everybody to know.”

This is the second part in a CTV News series. Read part one: We're holding each other 'hostage' with bad smartphone behaviour.