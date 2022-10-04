'We could hear her screams': Video shows attack at Vancouver apartment building

Security video taken from the lobby of a Vancouver apartment building shows the moment a women was attacked, then assisted by witnesses who police are hailing as heroes.

The video, shared to CTV News Vancouver by the building manager, shows a man following a woman into the 1212 Howe St. apartment building Sunday night at approximately 6 p.m.

She seems confused as the man continuous inching closer towards her. He then aggressively grabs the woman around her neck, pushes her against the wall, then slams her to the ground.

“We could hear her screams before we even got in the elevator,” Georgia Stephens, who lives on the 11th floor, told CTV News Vancouver.

Stephens and her roommate made their way down to the lobby and witnessed the assault.

“There’s this huge man laying on top of this woman. She’s screaming. She has blood pouring out of her mouth,” said Stephens.

Footage shows bystanders outside desperately trying to open the building door, which requires a key fob.

Stephens says she and her roommate startled the suspect and threw their luke-warm mugs of coffee in his direction. The victim was able to escape his grasp and ran directly outside the building for help. The suspect followed the victim, but several bystanders quickly jumped in to detain the attacker.

“I saw the guy wrestling her to the floor at daytime in a lobby where there would be people. I thought ‘this guy would definitely be crazy, so he may just go for killing her, not robbing her’,” said Ricardo Trevilo, a bystander who was working out in the fitness centre next door. “So I intervene. I hold him from the back, I hold him on the floor – police were there in five minutes.”

Both Trevilo and Stephens say their instincts kicked in.

“I think it’s kind of common sense – when you see someone in trouble, you just kind of jump into it,” said Stephens.

“I think it’s natural instinct of compassion,” added Trevilo.

Police say 19-year-old Bryce Michael Flores-Bebington has been charged with assault and uttering threats.

“I can’t say enough about the courageousness of the victim, the bravery of the bystanders who got involved, who did the right thing,” said Sgt. Steve Addison of the Vancouver Police Department. “There is no question this victim could have suffered serious physical injuries had they not acted so decisively."

The 29-year-old victim was traumatized, but did not suffer any serious physical injuries.

Despite police recommending the suspect be held in custody, the courts released Flores-Bebington. He’s due in court Oct. 13.

“It’s a joke,” said Stephens. “Everyone in the building is super worried because we did take him down and stop him – what if he wants revenge and shows up?”

CTV News spoke to other residents in the neighbourhood who say public safety is a growing concern.

“I take out my dogs like three times a day so it’s a little concerning walking around this neighbourhood now, but not much I can do I guess,” said Christina Haltner, a resident of the same building of the victim.

Ted McKinnon, another resident of the neighbourhood, also shared his concerns.

“It used to be fun and great, but now it’s terrible,” he said. “I wouldn’t bring my five-year-old into this Granville/Davie area.”

VPD and the building manager have not publicly shared the security footage, but CTV News Vancouver was given permission by the building manager to view the video for accuracy purposes.