Water restrictions remain on Sunshine Coast despite recent rainfall

Water restrictions remain on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast, even as a special weather statement due to rainfall is in effect for the area.

In a statement issued Friday, the regional district said significantly more precipitation is needed before a state of local emergency can be lifted. "We still need more rain," an online update said.

The emergency was declared earlier this month after persistently hot and dry conditions caused the region's main water reservoir, the Chapman Water System, to fall to critically low levels.

According to the district, water levels have risen by one metre but are still only at 20 per cent of what is needed to fill the lake.

"Staff will be closely monitoring the lakes and soil moisture to see how the watershed responds to the forecasted rain," the district's update said, noting cold weather is further complicating matters.

"There is the potential that both lakes will not fill before winter begins, which has never happened before. At this time of year, the lakes are usually overflowing and will only freeze when winter arrives."

Despite nearly a week of soggy weather, the district says it is keeping firework and campfire bans in place in order to mitigate the risk of a blaze breaking out and depleting the water supply.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, an atmospheric river sweeping through the region is expected to bring between 40 and 50 millimetres of rain to the Sunshine Coast by Sunday.

In the meantime, outdoor watering remains banned and businesses' use of potable water is still being curtailed.

Swimming pools, breweries, non-medical cannabis producers, businesses that bottle water, and those that transport and install concrete, cement and gravel are among those ordered to halt the use of potable water while the state of local emergency remains in effect.