VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Avian flu detected in additional Fraser Valley flocks: CFIA

    Chickens are seen at a poultry farm in Abbotsford, B.C., on Nov. 10, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) Chickens are seen at a poultry farm in Abbotsford, B.C., on Nov. 10, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
    Share

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it has detected the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in commercial poultry at additional locations in two British Columbia cities.

    The agency says the flu has been detected at two more premises in Abbotsford and Chilliwack, both of which have seen multiple cases since October.

    The CFIA says avian influenza is not a food safety concern, and there is no evidence to suggest that eating cooked poultry or eggs could transmit it to humans.

    It says additional primary control zones, which seek to prevent the flu’s spread, will be created as required.

    The CFIA currently lists 41 premises in Canada where the flu has been detected in bird flocks, with 37 of those in B.C.

    Last week, a B.C. teen was treated in hospital after being confirmed to be the first known human in Canada to domestically acquire the flu, thought to be the H5N1 variant, but it’s not yet known how the teen was infected.

    The World Health Organization says the avian flu has been circulating widely among wild birds and poultry for more than two decades, but infections in humans are rare.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Doctors say RFK Jr.’s anti-Ozempic stance perpetuates stigma and misrepresents evidence

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pledged to tackle high rates of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity as President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services. They’re goals that many in the public health world find themselves agreeing with — despite fearing what else the infamous anti-vaccine activist may do in the post.

    How a viral, duct-taped banana came to be worth US$1 million

    The yellow banana fixed to the white wall with silver duct tape is a work entitled 'Comedian,' by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan. It first debuted in 2019 as an edition of three fruits at the Art Basel Miami Beach fair, where it became a much-discussed sensation.

    Dwayne Johnson's US$200 million+ Christmas pic opens to US$34.1 million

    Moviegoers were not exactly feeling the Christmas spirit this weekend, or at least what 'Red One' was offering. The big budget, star-driven action comedy with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans sold US$34.1 million in tickets in its first weekend in theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. It easily topped a box office populated mostly by holdovers.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News