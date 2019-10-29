VANCOUVER - The world's biggest children's entertainment group made a stop at the CTV News studio.

The Wiggles performed on CTV Morning Live ahead of two shows in Vancouver. The popular group will play for a crowd of pint-sized music lovers at the Orpheum Theatre, then take the stage in Abbotsford Wednesday.

The Party Time tour then brings the Aussie group back down under for several shows booked in Wollongong.

The group has been around for nearly three decades, but still draws crowds of kids.

Anthony Field, Lachlan Gillespie, Simon Pryce and Emma Watkins were asked what it is about the band that their young fans love.

"It's just the colours, the wonderful music that we play – the whole show's played live now, which is great – and it's incredibly interactive. We always do shows aimed at the children, and then the parents just have a great time as well," Gillespie said.

They were also asked about their Vancouver show, the latest album and life on the road.

Watch the full interview above for more, plus their live performance.