Hastings Racecourse is going to the dogs.

Or rather, it did for a few hours over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday marked the 10th annual wiener dog races at the East Vancouver track, and dozens of dachshunds invaded an area normally reserved for much larger racers.

The event is part of the course's Dog Days of Summer, which included bulldog races back in May, and corgi races last month.

The weekend races served as the grand finale, pitting tiny, short-legged dogs against other tiny, short-legged dogs for a case of what the course calls "wiener take all."

Dogs took to the track during breaks between live horse racing. Food trucks, craft beer and live music were also at the venue, and one lucky dog won a $500 prize.

There were five races Sunday, and pint-sized athlete Maximillian was one of the pups who claimed victory.

Prior to the competition, Hastings Racecourse profiled some of the canine competitors on Instagram.

"Beans is shy but feisty… He is fast and strong and will leave you in his dust," the course wrote.



And he wasn't the only dog named Beans. Another, who's a veteran of the race, "is head of the no fun police," those behind the account posted of the second Beans.





Cornelia, described as playful and elegant, "has the tenacity of a sea-biscuit," the account warned.





And little Cooper Theodore might be cute and cuddly, but he's also calculated, it said.



