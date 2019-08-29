

Andrew Weichel, CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver police are asking for the public's help finding a 45-year-old man with suspected ties to the Lower Mainland's ongoing gang conflict.

Romano Martodihardjo is wanted Canada-wide for firearms offences and possession of stolen property, charges that stem from a joint-forces investigation into four violent crime groups in the region.

Authorities have been searching for the fugitive since April 2018, and on Thursday asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

People who see Martodihardjo are advised not to approach him.

The suspect is originally from Alberta, but police said he may also have ties to Saskatoon, Sask.

Martodihardjo is described as a dark-skinned man with short, brown hair and brown eyes. He's 5'5" tall and weighs 170 lbs.

Police said tips about his whereabouts can be shared with Vancouver authorities directly at 604-717-2596. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.