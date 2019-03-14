

Police in Vancouver say a 30-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for conspiracy to commit murder has been arrested.

In statement issued Thursday, the VDP said Pashminder Boparai was taken into custody near Kelowna on Wednesday night.

“We would like to thank the public for tips and acknowledge the Kelowna RCMP for their assistance. They were instrumental in helping capture Mr. Boparai,” said Sgt. Jason Robillard. “We’ll continue to work collaboratively with our partnering agencies to combat gang violence that affects our communities.”

Vancouver police confirmed late last month that Boparai, 22-year-old Moeen Khan, 28-year-old Mustapha Ali and 23-year-old Nobin Malonga-Massamba had all been charged with conspiracy to commit murder as part of the ongoing anti-gang investigation by Task Force Tourniquet called “Project Territory.”

At the time, investigators alleged the four are associated with the notorious Kang and Latimer group, which is said to be aligned with the Red Scorpions.

Ali and Malonga-Massamba, who are both from Ottawa, are currently in custody and face additional charges related to firearms. Police say Khan is still outstanding and are encouraging him to turn himself in.

Task Force Tourniquet was launched in 2017 in response to gang violence in Metro Vancouver.

In February, police called Project Territory one of Metro Vancouver's "most successful multi-agency gang crime investigations," resulting in 209 charges against 38 people to date.

Anyone with information about Khan's whereabouts is asked to call 911. Tips can be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.