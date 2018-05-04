

Authorities have managed to shoo a wandering black bear that caused traffic delays in New Westminster Friday morning.

The bear was spotted clambering over the railroad tracks near Braid Street and Brunette Avenue during rush hour, prompting a response from conservation officers and police.

"We've got lots of rivers and bush around here, so I think he was following the river in his natural area and found himself in the industrial area where he's not supposed to be," conservation officer Alicia Stark said.

The bear, which appears to be about a year old, is not believed to be a threat, but authorities said they would continue monitoring the animal just in case.

"We just want to make sure he's staying a good distance away from people and slowly guide him back into the bush," Stark said.

Police closed the intersection of Braid and Brunette to deal with the bear, causing major headaches for drivers, but had reopened most lanes before 9 a.m.

Conservation officers are guiding a black bear back toward the Fraser River after it was spotted clambering over train tracks in New Westminster this morning: https://t.co/2nETpP55eU pic.twitter.com/N1gDmi3DgR — CTV Vancouver (@CTVVancouver) May 4, 2018