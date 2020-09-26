VANCOUVER -- Like most forms of live entertainment, the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra has been on an unplanned hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The orchestra has staged a series of virtual events and performances since March, but with its 2020-21 season fast approaching, it's hoping fans will show their support by signing up for a new concert streaming service.

In a news release on its website, the VSO poses the question, "What if there was a Netflix for orchestral music?"

The orchestra is asking fans to subscribe to TheConcertHall.ca, which will stream 40 concert performances beginning with the opening night of the VSO's season on Oct. 16.

Subscriptions will be available starting on Tuesday for $12.99 per month. More information about the streaming service and the VSO's 2020-21 season can be found on the orchestra's website.