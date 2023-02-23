VPD sending more officers to patrol Downtown Eastside

The Vancouver Police Department says it is deploying more officers to the Downtown Eastside due to what it describes as an increase in guns and gun violence in the neighbourhood.

According to a statement from the VPD, patrols will be stepped up in Chinatown and Gastown as well, and officers will be there in order to "deter crime and respond to in-progress violence."

On Thursday morning, according to a statement from police, a 24-year-old man was shot while riding his bike. Officers were not called to the scene of the shooting but responded when the victim called 911 from his nearby home in an SRO. No information was provided about the extent of his injuries.

On Sunday, a man was shot multiple times near Main and East Hastings streets. VPD spokesperson Steve Addison said in a media release that investigators now believe that shooting was "a targeted attack that originated near the encampment on East Hastings Street.:

In the four days between the two shootings, according to Addison, 14 real and replica guns have been seized.

"The number of guns currently in the Downtown Eastside is alarming, and we’re worried for the safety of people who live and work in the area,” Addison said.

"Besides putting extra officers on the street, our organized crime experts and major crime investigators are working to determine why we’re seeing such an increase in guns in the area.”

The VPD would not say how many officers or how long they would be patrolling the neighbourhood, only saying that the increased police presence is meant to restore a sense of safety.

Thursday's announcement camea day after police aided city crews in removing make-shift shelters, tents and other debris from the corner of East Hastings and Columbi streets.

Residents of the area and local advocates gathered in Pigeon Park to voice their concerns about the recent efforts to clear the street, and many said they were tired of the constant police presence.

"I want them to go away and just leave everybody alone," said Aero an East Hasting's resident.

"The VPD has got to go," Edgar-Allan Rossetti told CTV News as he accused police of intimidation.

The group in Pigeon Park spoke about the need for housing and long term options which the province addressed Thursday evening.

In a statement, HOusing Minister Ravi Kahlon wrote that the province recognizes the urgent need for housing in the Downtown Eastside and are partnering with all levels of government to help create a safer neighbourhood.,

“Encampments are not a safe or suitable form of housing or shelter. Outreach workers are actively connecting with people sheltering outdoors to ensure they’re aware of shelters, drop-in services and resources, including warm clothes, access to meals and other community-based support services,” the statement read.

Kahlon said the government is working with partners on a plan to ensures quality housing options that will be sustainable over the long term.