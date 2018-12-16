

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police said a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot in South Vancouver.

Police received reports of the shooting in the area of East 53rd and Prince Edward Street around 5 p.m. Saturday.

"We heard, like, 'pop, pop, pop' about four to six times," said neighbour Noah Foot.

He's lived in the neighbourhood for about a decade and said this is the first time an incident like this has happened.

When officers arrived, they found the 45-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds and rushed him to hospital. Authorities do not believe this was a random attack.

“Based on the information collected so far, detectives believe this shooting was targeted,” said Const. Jason Doucette. “We have officers in the area today looking for additional evidence. If you know something, or have video footage and have not yet spoken with police, please call or approach one of our officers.”

Detectives are seeking dash-cam footage from anyone who may have been driving in this area along East 49th Avenue, East 57th Avenue, Fraser Street and Main Street between 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious is asked to call investigators at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.