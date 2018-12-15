

CTV Vancouver





A man in his 30s with gunshot wounds was rushed to hospital Saturday.

Vancouver police received reports of the shooting in the area of East 53rd and Prince Edward Street around 5 p.m.

"We heard, like, 'pop, pop, pop' about four to six times," said neighbour Noah Foot.

He's lived in the neighbourhood for about a decade and said this is the first time an incident like his has happened.

When officers arrived, they found the man and transported him to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Authorities believe the man was targeted. No arrests have been made.