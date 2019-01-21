

CTV Vancouver





Dramatic video has emerged of Vancouver police swooping in to arrest a pair of suspects who were allegedly involved in violent carjacking in neighbouring Richmond.

The video shows several unmarked police vehicles surrounding a car near Hastings and Boundary on Monday morning, less than two hours after a carjacking on the other side of the Fraser River that left a woman in hospital.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was in a dark-coloured 2007 Toyota SUV when a suspect approached her in the 5000 block of Walton Road.

"The suspect allegedly produced a weapon and used it to smash a window," Richmond RCMP said in a statement. "The suspect then fled in the vehicle leaving the woman behind."

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but was shaken by the incident.

Richmond Mounties were unable to locate the vehicle in the area and notified neighbouring police agencies.

Officers in Vancouver found the car near Boundary Road and East Hastings Street shortly before 9 a.m.

"Two individuals were arrested in connection with that vehicle – a 28-year-old male from Delta and a 21-year-old female from Pitt Meadows," police said. "Both have been turned over to Richmond RCMP."

Anyone with information that could advance the investigation is asked to contact Const. K. Chan of the General Investigation Section and quote file number 2019-2465.