Video shows crews extinguishing fire on Vancouver airport tarmac

Vancouver -

A vehicle fire that erupted outside the south terminal of Vancouver International Airport on Wednesday was swiftly extinguished without injury, according to officials.

Witness video obtained by CTV News shows a plume of smoke billowing from behind an aircraft on the tarmac, with a crew of firefighters working nearby.

The Vancouver Airport Authority told CTV News a vehicle belonging to North Cariboo Air "experienced an engine fire while parked near an aircraft" at the apron of the south terminal.

"Thankfully, no one was in the vehicle or the surrounding area at the time of the incident, so there were no injuries," the VAA said in an email. "The aircraft was not damaged. Airport operations were not impacted."

Officials said the airport's fire and rescue ream responded quickly and extinguished the flames within minutes.

"We will continue to follow our standard protocol outlined in our safety management system and work with our partners to support any investigation into the incident," the VAA said.