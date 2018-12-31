

CTV Vancouver





A man from Maple Ridge, B.C. has shared video of a hair-raising encounter he had with a cougar over the weekend.

Kevyn Helmer said he locked his own cat in the bathroom after finding the apex predator hanging out on his deck on 287th Street Sunday afternoon.

"There's a big, scary kitty cat out front," Helmer says in a Facebook video. "My cat's in the washroom, he's meowing away."

The video shows the cougar lounging right beside the door, barely paying attention as Helmer watches through the glass for several minutes.

"The road is right up there, so if anybody comes walking by – oh, man," Helmer says. "I hope no kids or nobody walking their dog goes by the front gate there."

The nervous resident called authorities to the home and they apparently managed to chase the cougar away without incident.

"He's a big, nice kitty I'm sure they'll take care of it," Helmer says in a follow-up video.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service has not responded to a request for comment on what happened.

According to WildSafeBC, anyone who encounters a cougar outdoors is advised to keep calm, appear as big as possible and back away slowly while keeping the cougar in view.

"If a cougar shows aggression, or begins following you, respond aggressively in all cases as cougars see you as a meal: keep eye contact, yell and make loud noises. Pick up nearby sticks, rocks, or whatever you have at hand to quickly to use as a weapon if necessary," the organization says on its website.

In the event of an attack, WildSafeBC recommends focusing on the cougar's face and eyes.

Anyone who sees a cougar that could pose an immediate threat to public safety is asked to call conservation officers at 1-877-952-7277.