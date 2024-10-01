Victoria police seek witnesses after motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

Police in Victoria are searching for witnesses and video evidence after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday night.

Patrol officers responded to the collision in the 3000 block of Cook Street in the city's Hillside-Quadra neighbourhood just before 10:30 p.m.

Paramedics transported the motorcyclist to hospital with serious injuries, the Victoria Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

Investigators believe the rider was northbound on Cook Street when the crash occurred.

"Collision analysts are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash cam footage of the incident," the statement said.

The motorcyclist remains in hospital Tuesday with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Cook Street between Cedar Hill Road and Finlayson Street was closed for several hours overnight while investigators were on scene.

Anyone with information or evidence related to the crash is asked to contact the E-Comm report desk at 250-995-7654.