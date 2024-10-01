Victoria police seek witnesses after motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
Police in Victoria are searching for witnesses and video evidence after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday night.
Patrol officers responded to the collision in the 3000 block of Cook Street in the city's Hillside-Quadra neighbourhood just before 10:30 p.m.
Paramedics transported the motorcyclist to hospital with serious injuries, the Victoria Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.
Investigators believe the rider was northbound on Cook Street when the crash occurred.
"Collision analysts are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash cam footage of the incident," the statement said.
The motorcyclist remains in hospital Tuesday with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Cook Street between Cedar Hill Road and Finlayson Street was closed for several hours overnight while investigators were on scene.
Anyone with information or evidence related to the crash is asked to contact the E-Comm report desk at 250-995-7654.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Israeli military says Iran has fired missiles at Israel
The Israeli military said Tuesday that Iran has fired missiles at Israel, and air raid sirens sounded across the country as residents were ordered to remain close to bomb shelters.
BREAKING Hoggard takes stand in sex assault trial, denies that he raped complainant
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard denies that he raped the woman who is accusing him of sexual assault, or that he touched her sexually in any way without her consent.
Buckingham Palace says Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her second child
Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her second child, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday.
W5 Investigates Riding Mexico's notorious 'Train of Death': A migrant lifeline and a death trap
In the second part of a five-part series, W5's Avery Haines follows the journeys of migrants who risk life and limb to ride atop Mexican freight trains, desperate to avoid narco territory as they make their way towards the U.S. border.
Frost and snowfall warnings: Canadians face chilly start to October
As October begins, several provinces are bracing for frosty conditions and some are facing a snowy start, according to local forecasts.
Boris Johnson claims in memoir Queen Elizabeth II had bone cancer
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has controversially broken royal protocol and claimed in his upcoming memoir that Queen Elizabeth II was suffering from bone cancer before her death.
A cruise ship bound on a round-the-world voyage leaves Belfast after a 4-month delay
A cruise ship taking passengers on a 3-and-a-half-year around-the-world voyage finally sailed from Belfast's dockside, after spending four months stuck in the Northern Ireland capital.
Minimum wage in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, P.E.I. increases
The minimum wage in four provinces is going up today.
Archeologists unearth more than 50 Viking skeletons at huge burial site
Archeologists in Denmark have unearthed more than 50 'exceptionally well preserved' skeletons in a large Viking-era burial ground in the east of the country.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police seek witnesses after motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
Police in Victoria are searching for witnesses and video evidence after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday night.
-
B.C. Green leader to unveil election platform in second week of the campaign
The B.C. Green Party is expected to be the first to roll out its complete election platform today.
-
Military issues warning ahead of explosives training on B.C. island
The Department of National Defence is warning boaters to avoid a small island southwest of Victoria this week as the military conducts routine, but potentially dangerous, demolition training.
Kelowna
-
Vernon home receives 'significant damage' in early morning fire
Fire crews in Vernon, B.C., responded to a large house fire early Saturday morning.
-
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Israeli military says Iran has fired missiles at Israel
The Israeli military said Tuesday that Iran has fired missiles at Israel, and air raid sirens sounded across the country as residents were ordered to remain close to bomb shelters.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudy, showers and cool (but seasonal) temperatures
A soggy start to October as an area of low pressure develops in northwest Alberta this morning.
-
Church on Alexander First Nation badly damaged in fire: RCMP
A church on Alexander First Nation was extensively damaged in a fire on Monday, local RCMP say.
Calgary
-
Calgary-area gas well explosion injures 5 workers, 3 critically
The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) says safeguards have been put in place at a gas well fire north of the town of Cochrane.
-
Police investigate suspicious death in Cityscape
Police are investigating a suspicious death in Cityscape, Calgary's third such death over the long weekend.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Gusts at Nakiska Ridgetop over 140 km/h early Tuesday, wind warnings issued for southern Alberta
Intense westerly winds flowed over the Rockies early Tuesday and, according to data from Environment and Climate Change Canada, as of 7 a.m. peak gusts at Nakiska Ridgetop hit 142 km/h.
Lethbridge
-
Delay in sentencing for three ringleaders convicted of mischief at Coutts blockade
The sentencing for three men convicted of helping lead and coordinate the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., in 2022 has been delayed.
-
Lethbridge boy reunited with first responders, bystanders who saved him from near-drowning
A 10-year-old boy from Lethbridge is being praised as a hero after a routine summer outing at the pool nearly turned tragic for his friend.
-
Sticky-fingered bandits in Lethbridge ice cream heist charged
A man and woman have been charged after a Lethbridge ice creamery was broken into earlier this week. Staff arrived at Cookie Crimes, in the 300 block of Sixth Street South, just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday to discover the front window broken.
Winnipeg
-
Minimum wage to increase in Manitoba
Minimum wage is set to increase on Tuesday in Manitoba.
-
Intense winds split trees, down power lines in Winnipeg
Intense winds gusting in southern Manitoba over the weekend caused a flurry of problems on roadways and in homes.
-
Crash closes Manitoba highway
A Manitoba highway is closed on Tuesday morning due to a car crash.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Election season officially underway in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan residents will vote for their next provincial government on Oct. 28.
-
Sask. voter intention, leader familiarity, key issues: Here's a recap of CTV's pre-election season polling
Exclusive polling data collected by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix outlines what preferences voters have, if they’re familiar with the party leaders and what issues matter most as Saskatchewan enters into the 2024 provincial election campaign.
-
How to vote in Saskatchewan's upcoming provincial election
With the writ for Saskatchewan's provincial election set to be issued on Tuesday and election day scheduled for Oct. 28, residents have approximately one month to decide which MLA to vote for.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Election season officially underway in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan residents will vote for their next provincial government on Oct. 28.
-
Sask. voter intention, leader familiarity, key issues: Here's a recap of CTV's pre-election season polling
Exclusive polling data collected by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix outlines what preferences voters have, if they’re familiar with the party leaders and what issues matter most as Saskatchewan enters into the 2024 provincial election campaign.
-
Economy, crime, schools and health top the list of Saskatchewan election campaign promises
The Saskatchewan election campaign is underway, with voting day on Oct. 28. Here's a look at key issues and party promises:
Toronto
-
One dead after shooting in North York: police
One male is dead following a shooting at a plaza in North York, Toronto police say. The incident occurred near Marlee Avenue and Lawrence Avenue West, near Allen Road, shortly before midnight.
-
One dead, 2 in hospital after shooting, break-in at Mississauga home: police
One person is dead and two others are in hospital after a break-in at a Mississauga home early Tuesday morning ended in gunfire, Peel police say.
-
Toronto weather: October starts with clouds, chance of showers
After a mostly sunny and dry September, Toronto’s weather forecast for the first week of October is calling for clouds and showers
Montreal
-
Sex crimes case of Montreal billionaire Robert Miller put off until December
The sex crimes case against Montreal billionaire Robert Miller has been put off until December.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Israeli military says Iran has fired missiles at Israel
The Israeli military said Tuesday that Iran has fired missiles at Israel, and air raid sirens sounded across the country as residents were ordered to remain close to bomb shelters.
-
Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy not seeking re-election in 2026
Marwah Rizqy, the Quebec Liberal Party's MNA for Saint-Laurent, will not be seeking re-election in the next provincial election.
Ottawa
-
3 design concepts unveiled for new Alexandra Bridge connecting Ottawa-Gatineau
Three design concepts have been unveiled to replace the aging Alexandra Bridge connecting Ottawa and Gatineau over the Ottawa River.
-
Youth suffers life-threatening injuries in Carling Avenue e-scooter crash
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating a crash between a vehicle and an e-scooter that left a youth with serious injuries on Monday morning.
-
NCC wraps up decommissioning work on 24 Sussex Drive
The abatement and decommissioning work at 24 Sussex Drive is complete, as the National Capital Commission awaits a decision by the federal government on the future of the official residence of the prime minister.
Atlantic
-
N.B. PC candidate under fire for comparing Policy 713 to Canadian residential schools
A Progressive Conservative candidate in New Brunswick’s upcoming election is under fire Tuesday morning for a Facebook post she made on Truth and Reconciliation Day.
-
P.E.I. ferry crossings suspended until at least mid-October: NFL
Northumberland Ferries Limited says ferry service between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island won’t resume for at least another two weeks as both vessels continue to undergo repairs.
-
Frost advisories in effect across New Brunswick
Environment Canada has issued frost advisories for much of New Brunswick.
London
-
Sarnia man shot in the face and neck, police looking for suspect
Police in Sarnia are investigating after a man was shot in the face and neck several times with a pellet gun. Around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to an apartment building in the 100 block of East Street near Wellington Street for a weapons call.
-
Lithium batteries likely the cause of garage fire which lights up St. Thomas sky
A pair of homes are destroyed on Penhale Avenue in St. Thomas, Ont. after an electrical fire set a garage ablaze Sunday night.
-
Vehicle stolen from Chatham involved in crash at Oneida Nation of the Thames
According to police, the driver of a vehicle collided with a parked vehicle and fled the scene. Police were able to catch up and make an arrest not far from the original scene.
Kitchener
-
Schools in Doon area of Kitchener in hold and secure
At least two schools in the Doon area of Kitchener are in hold and secure protocols.
-
Ontario's minimum wage increases to $17.20 today
Those earning minimum wage in Ontario will now make more money per hour. The annual wage increase is tied to inflation and jumps to $17.20 per hour on Tuesday, marking a 3.9 per cent increase from the previous rate of $16.55 per hour.
-
Police search for theft suspects near Homer Watson Boulevard
Residents are being asked to avoid the New Dundee Road and Homer Watson Boulevard area of Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Israeli military says Iran has fired missiles at Israel
The Israeli military said Tuesday that Iran has fired missiles at Israel, and air raid sirens sounded across the country as residents were ordered to remain close to bomb shelters.
-
Central Ont. man killed by commercial vehicle on Highway 17
Provincial police say a 58-year-old central Ontario man was the pedestrian killed by a commercial vehicle on Highway 17 last week.
-
Highway 101 closed at Municipal Road in Timmins due to crash
Timmins news: Highway 101 closed at Municipal Road
N.L.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.