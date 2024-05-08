VANCOUVER
    • Victoria cyclist accused of spitting into car surrenders to police

    The Victoria Police Department released this photo of a man alleged to have spit into an open car window in April of 2024.
    Police in Victoria say a cyclist who allegedly spat into the open window of a passing car last month has surrendered at police headquarters.

    The investigation into the incident began when the Victoria Police Department received a report from a man who was driving along Dallas Road with his father around 4:30 p.m. on April 19.

    "A cyclist spat at both of them through an open passenger window while at a three-way intersection near Cook Street. The spit struck the father in the face and the cyclist continued down Cook Street and out of view of the driver," VicPD said in a news release Tuesday seeking to identify the driver.

    The suspect turned himself in to police on Wednesday morning, the department said in a statement.

    "It is unknown at this time what provoked the assault," the statement added.

