VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Victoria couple wins $500K on scratch ticket

    Lottery winners Truong Thai and Tram Nguyen are pictured. (Courtesy: BCLC) Lottery winners Truong Thai and Tram Nguyen are pictured. (Courtesy: BCLC)
    Share

    A Victoria couple that enjoys playing scratch and win tickets together recently won a top prize, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

    Tram Nguyen was at work when she discovered her $10 “Cash Blast” ticket carried the $500,000 windfall, and called her partner right away.

    “I was at home and she said, ‘Pick me up, I can’t walk!’” Truong Thai told the BCLC. “I picked her up and brought the ticket home. I had goosebumps, my jaw was wide open.”

    The couple plans on using some of the winnings on a trip to California to see Little Saigon.

    “It feels special,” said Ngyuen, on winning the lottery.

    The winning ticket was purchased at the lotto kiosk at Hillside Centre in Victoria.

    According to the BCLC, players have won more than $85 million on scratch and win tickets in 2024.

    The odds of winning the $500,000 top prize on a “Cash Blast” ticket are approximately one in 1.1 million.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News