Victoria couple wins $500K on scratch ticket

A Victoria couple that enjoys playing scratch and win tickets together recently won a top prize, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

Tram Nguyen was at work when she discovered her $10 “Cash Blast” ticket carried the $500,000 windfall, and called her partner right away.

“I was at home and she said, ‘Pick me up, I can’t walk!’” Truong Thai told the BCLC. “I picked her up and brought the ticket home. I had goosebumps, my jaw was wide open.”

The couple plans on using some of the winnings on a trip to California to see Little Saigon.

“It feels special,” said Ngyuen, on winning the lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at the lotto kiosk at Hillside Centre in Victoria.

According to the BCLC, players have won more than $85 million on scratch and win tickets in 2024.

The odds of winning the $500,000 top prize on a “Cash Blast” ticket are approximately one in 1.1 million.